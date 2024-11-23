Darren Crocker says his side has evolved from the one that last the Grand Final last year

Emma Kearney celebrates North Melbourne's win over Port Adelaide in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach Darren Crocker has declared his side is better placed than last year to take out a maiden AFLW flag, after the Roos stormed into another decider with a 57-point thumping of Port Adelaide.

The Kangaroos led from siren to siren and at one point held a 52-0 advantage in a stunning start to the game. But it was a lead constructed through steady and deliberate play, rather than overwhelming surges.

They kicked 78 points for the game, the third-highest score ever in an AFLW final and also recorded the fourth-biggest margin in a final.

"I think that's been a real growth in our group, and I think that's why we're better placed this year, coming into the Grand Final. There's been a level of calmness and being considered right throughout the whole year, trying to stay as present as we possibly can," Crocker said.

"That was evident again today. Even at half-time, we had a pretty commanding lead at half-time, and your head can start to get into the next week.

"Even though in the last quarter we got a little bit sloppy, for the girls to keep the scoreboard ticking over, making it difficult for Port to score, was testament to how much we've grown this year."

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney returned from seven weeks on the sidelines due to a major hamstring injury and recorded just five disposals from 38 per cent game time, spending virtually all the last quarter on the bench.

"She's all good. It was just going to be a matter of how the game was looking, and we felt like we had it under control enough at three-quarter time to not have to put her out there and put her under any more duress than we needed to," Crocker said.

"She got 50 per cent game time in those first three quarters, and it was great to have her back. With another week under her belt, there wouldn't be a cap. We'll rotate the defenders like we normally would, and she'll be part of those rotations."

Emma Kearney during North Melbourne's win over Port Adelaide in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Crocker also said he believed Tess Craven would be fit for the Grand Final despite the tenacious winger spending time on the sidelines for a corked back following a collision under a high ball. She returned in the second half.

Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell was measured and realistic after the heavy loss, the Power's eight-game winning streak having come to a grinding halt.

Regardless, Arnell has taken her young side from 15th to top four in the space of a season.

"Full credit to North, what a team. For us, a 57-point loss in a prelim is not what you're after, but it gives us everything we need to know. We need to be well informed moving into the future, and I think we'll take some really strong lessons out of today," Arnell said.

"I don't think anyone would argue North Melbourne haven't been the best side in the competition to this point in time, so I'm actually really proud we created the opportunity to play against them in a prelim. Then also there'll be all the information we need as to where the gap is, and there's quite a significant gap at this point.

"Even at half-time, we swung a couple of things around again, and in particular our young crew, when we required hot contest and strong bodies over the ball, we saw a group of 18 to 21-year-olds who really stepped up, so I'm really pleased with that."

Arnell said there was plenty of internal growth to come from her young side, and indicated aerial contest was an area the Power could look to boost over the trade and draft periods.

"To be fair to North Melbourne, they look to be the complete team. Even when [Jasmine] Garner's not on the ground, they're still dominating stoppage, and their spread from contest to contest is exceptional," Arnell said.

"I think the gap from North to most teams – North have got some serious strength in the air, that we lack currently. There's a little bit of that, but also as we go into the first national draft, there's a few balls in the air that haven't been there previously.

"There's growth for us to come. It's only our third season, we've played about 34-35 games of footy together. So there's continuity as a team.

"Then there's simple stuff like North Melbourne looked so slick, simple contested ground ball, their kicking skills are exceptional under pressure, and that cohesiveness as a team takes time."