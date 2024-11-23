North Melbourne earns hosting rights to the Grand Final with a thumping 57-point preliminary final win over Port Adelaide

Alice O’Loughlin celebrates kicking a goal during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's quest for premiership redemption is one step closer, qualifying for a second straight Grand Final after a thumping 57-point preliminary final win over Port Adelaide.

The Roos will host the victor of Brisbane v Adelaide at Ikon Park next Saturday night, having stunned the Power with a blistering 26-0 opening term.

Port Adelaide will be disappointed with how its season has ended, with 12.6 (78) to 2.9 (21) the final result, but should be proud of the rapid improvement shown this year.

But a second road trip on the trot, in 36-degree conditions against a North Melbourne side fresh after a week off, was a few steps too far.

At moments, it felt like Port Adelaide was playing out of its age division – the players were trying hard, but were bumped off the footy: Matilda Scholz out-marked by Emma King, Taylah Gatt out-positioning Ella Boag on the wing, and 35-year-old Kate Shierlaw sprinting away from Amelie Borg.

Port Adelaide rallied somewhat late into the second and early in the third, starting to build some consistent minutes in its attacking half, but the Power couldn't find the middle of the goals.

While accuracy eluded Port Adelaide, it managed 11 scoring shots to North Melbourne's six in the second half, indicating a four-quarter fight but without adequate polish.

Matilda Scholz dominated the hitout count, but Kim Rennie more than held her own around the ground in the battle of the talls, while Piper Window (15 touches, five clearances, eight tackles) can hold her head up high.

Unsurprisingly, it was North Melbourne's star midfield duo, Jas Garner (25 disposals, eight clearances) and Ash Riddell (27 and five) who led the way, but they were well-supported by the unheralded Ruby Tripodi (16 and four) in the contest, while wing trio Tess Craven, Amy Smith and Taylah Gatt ran hard.

Craven left the field in the second term after being collected by Shineah Goody as the pair contested a high ball, Goody's knee accidentally planting into Craven's back. But the Roos winger returned after half-time and played out the game.

North Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney – on return from a long-term hamstring injury – sat out nearly the entirety of the final quarter, given it was her first game in nearly two months.

Highest scores in a final

82 points - Ade v Syd, 2023 SF

80 points - Frem v GC, 2020 SF

78 points - NM v PA, 2024 PF

74 points - NM v Rich, 2022 SF (S7)

73 points - Ade v Geel, 2019 PF

Biggest margin in a final

70 points - Frem v GC, 2020 SF

67 points - Ade v Syd, 2023 SF

66 points - Ade v Geel, 2019 PF

57 points - NM v PA, 2024 PF

50 points - BL v Coll, 2022 QF (S6)

Starting with a bang

It was a ruthless statement which set the tone for the game. The day prior, North Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney had flagged the contest would be where the game would be won or lost, and the Roos led the clearance count by eight and contested possessions by 13 at quarter-time. Seven Port Adelaide players – mostly forwards – hadn't touched the footy in the first term.

Forward-line heaven

All the Roos forwards had their moments, with Shierlaw, Vikki Wall and Alice O'Loughlin bobbing up for purple patches, kicking consecutive goals at points throughout the match. Tahlia Randall had her moments early, while Bella Eddey and Jenna Bruton were crucial in setting up their teammates with sharp passes. Winger Gatt put some icing on the cake, her overlap run rewarded with two goals.

Up next

North Melbourne will host the winner of Brisbane-Adelaide in the Grand Final at Ikon Park on Saturday night. Port Adelaide is most likely to finish fourth, post home-and-away season.

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.2 8.4 11.5 12.6 (78)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.0 0.2. 0.6 2.9 (21)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Wall 3, Gatt 2, O'Loughlin 2, Randall 2, Shierlaw 2, Garner

Port Adelaide: Houghton, Pope

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Wall, Gatt, Tripodi, Wright

Port Adelaide: Window, Dowrick, Goody, Moloney

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 4387 at Ikon Park