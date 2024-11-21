Ebony Marinoff tackles Belle Dawes during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE 13th time across AFLW history, and the fifth time in finals, Brisbane and Adelaide will meet.

The two most successful clubs in the League, and arguably the truest women's rivalry, will once again play out in a do-or-die preliminary final in the hopes of reaching a sixth (Lions) and fifth (Crows) Grand Final.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.30pm AEST

Head-to-head: Brisbane – nine wins, Adelaide – three wins

Last time they met: Brisbane 5.5 (35) defeated Adelaide 5.3 (33), week five, 2024

It was essentially a tale of two – very tight – halves, as Brisbane narrowly won out by way of a late Taylor Smith goal. Ally Anderson's 32 disposals and 456 metres gained, and Belle Dawes' 18 disposals and 10 tackles were crucial for the Lions around the contest, while Adelaide's combination of Ebony Marinoff (31 disposals, 522 metres gained) and Anne Hatchard (27 disposals, seven clearances) also proved important. But it was in the small moments where this game changed. The speed of Crows Madison Newman and Hannah Munyard threatened the Lions, while Bre Koenen's contested marking down back stopped Adelaide's late surge.

Key match-up: Charlie Mullins v Madison Newman

Both Brisbane and Adelaide rely heavily on their wingers to enact their respective game styles, and Charlie Mullins and Madi Newman are each side's biggest improvers this year. Their ability to break games open and connect different lines down the ground is both eye catching and crucial to their team's ability to establish control.

In her second season, Mullins is averaging 13.6 disposals, 2.8 marks, and 216.8 metres gained, while Newman is contributing 19.9 disposals, 3.2 marks, and 303.4 metres gained.

While each winger's willingness to get dangerous in an attacking sense, what will be arguably more interesting is how effectively each can nullify the other's aggression, and limit their run. Remaining accountable to one another will be a push and pull throughout the game, but there is a very real possibility they allow each other to play their own game, and back in their own strengths to exploit any space afforded.

Where it will be won

The real appeal of any Brisbane v Adelaide game is the willingness from both coaches to back themselves and their brand in, rather than leaning too heavily on nullification tactics. Both boast a strong style that lacks any real element of surprise, but proves effective and reliable enough to still consistently establish control.

The Lions generally like to move the ball with speed, playing on from marks, shifting off the line and establishing free-flowing movement out in space. Powerful breaks from stoppage by way of Cathy Svarc, Belle Dawes, and Sophie Conway allow quick territory gains, while disciplined structure outside of the contest, largely from wingers like Mullins, Orla O'Dwyer, and recent addition Evie Long, adds strength in layers.

Cathy Svarc celebrates a goal during Brisbane's qualifying final against Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide, meanwhile, prefers to go marginally more direct, using uncontested marks and forward movement. It can still reliably execute a switch, and get the ball moving quickly, but will more often work to slice open the opposition with neat kicks and marks around the ground.

Forward-half intercepts are where the Crows excel, generating more than any other team and relishing repeat forward 50 entries, but it is the Lions who have been best at turning their forward-half intercepts into scores, so the territory armwrestle will be a fascinating watch.

Contested marking will also be on show, following on from their match-up back in week five where Taylor Smith and Caitlin Gould took three each. Adelaide is the No.1 contested marking team in the League, taking 6.8 per game, and Brisbane isn't too far off that with 5.2 of its own.

Tip: It will be preliminary final heartbreak for the Crows again. Brisbane by one point.