She's one of the most courageous players in the competition, but there's one teammate Danielle Ponter hates facing at training

Danielle Ponter in action during the preliminary final between Adelaide and North Melbourne on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Adelaide goalsneak Danielle Ponter, who is one of the game's most dangerous small forwards.

From her greatest fear to her favourite non-footy moment, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Danielle than her footy ability.

Learn More 27:55

What’s your middle name?

Ann – no story.

What’s your hometown?

Darwin, Northern Territory.

What’s your greatest fear?

Ebony Marinoff at training.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I HATE green frogs.

Steak night or parma night?

Parmaaaa.

What’s your coffee order?

I’m a tea gal – English Breakfast.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo unless EJ [Eloise Jones] needs a ride 😊

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Good things don’t come easy.

Learn More 00:47

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

BODEGA & COMMUNE ONE !!!!

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Vicki Daldy (our operations manager)

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Marijana Rajcic (MJ).

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Pony or bun – whatever holds more on the day.

Danielle Ponter warms up ahead of the AFLW R10 match between Adelaide and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on November 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes - First Nation Programs Coordinator at the club.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Playing softball with my mum and the old gals.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Don’t think I have one.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

BODEGAAAAAAA at West Lakes, again.

Learn More 01:57

Recommend a movie or book.

Remember the Titans.

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Anmatyerre, Maranunggu and Tiwi.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

The connection to the longest living culture in the world. That’s a pretty special feeling.

Catch Danielle in action when Adelaide faces Brisbane on Saturday evening from 6.30pm AEST.