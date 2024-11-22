Caitlin Gould has become an attacking weapon for Matthew Clarke's side this season

Caitlin Gould marks the ball during the semi-final between Adelaide and Fremantle at Norwood Oval on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NO ONE has marked the ball inside 50 more than Caitlin Gould this year.

In fact, the Crow has established an 11-mark buffer on her nearest rivals, Aine McDonagh and Bec Privitelli, having played one fewer game than the Hawk on her way to 36 grabs in attack.

She also comfortably leads the League in contested marks, sitting at 28 from 12 games, ahead of Jesse Wardlaw (19 from 11).

But as a key forward, what happens when the game isn't going to plan?

"Throughout this season, it's definitely been a strength of mine. But there are times where I might be double-teamed, or whatever it is, and I'm not grabbing the marks that I want to," Gould told AFL.com.au.

"Now we have 'Randy' (Chelsea Randall) up forward as well to be that aerial target, but when she wasn't there, and 'EJ' was out with injury as well (Eloise Jones, Achilles), I felt like I had that responsibility as a tall target to be able to execute that mark.

"It can be frustrating at times, but like on the weekend (against Fremantle), having our smalls be able to get into the game and having the majority of them kick a goal, that was really cool.

"It's definitely going to be super important for us against Brisbane, to have that as well as us talls competing in the air."

Gould is a former state-level volleyballer, drafted to Adelaide as a ruck at 20.

Caitlin Gould and Lauren Pearce compete in the ruck during the AFLW R6 match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Casey Fields on October 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Only in her second season of playing forward full-time, she has kicked 19.14 this year, taking 30 more marks than last season's tally.

"As a key forward, obviously taking marks and being an area of target is super important. I really have that as a focus every week," Gould said.

"Even if I don't grab them, if I'm crashing packs and bringing it to ground to help my teammates, I'm happy.

"Having Chelsea Biddell and Zoe Prowse as defenders to train against all pre-season, it's definitely helped me improve my game. It's my biased opinion, but I think they're the best defenders in the League, so to play against them has been awesome exposure.

"We've had a new forwards coach, (49-game Magpie) Jack Madgen, and he's been such a big help. He's played forward and defence as a player in the SANFL, he's the captain of the Crows' side. He has so much knowledge."

There's been no shortage of opportunities for Adelaide in attack this year, although things haven't quite gone to plan. Issues were starkest in its qualifying final loss to North Melbourne two weeks ago, managing just one score in the second term despite an inside-50 count of 10-1.

"It's definitely an area that we focus on at training, especially that mid-forward connection, which I think has been getting better every single week," Gould said.

"On the weekend (against Fremantle), I reckon that was probably one of our best team performances. If we continue that, and keep working on it, it's just going to get us in good stead. Hopefully we can apply the learnings from last time against Brisbane and go one better."

Gould was in hot demand from rival clubs last trade period despite having one year to run on her deal. She opted to stick with the Crows, and signed a one-year extension in June to stay contracted till the end of 2025.

"I've spoken to a lot of the girls about it, actually, because there's always going to be talks around the club where players are looking elsewhere, or thinking about going to other places," Gould said.

"Honestly, it just comes down to what the priority is for you and your footy. The reason I've stayed is genuinely because we have such an amazing culture here – that's not just the players, it's the staff and coaches too. Everyone makes it really special.

"I'm always chasing a premiership – that's why we play footy as well, to reach ultimate success – and I know this team has the capacity to make it."