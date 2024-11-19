Adelaide and Brisbane have faced off against each other 12 times in the AFLW's history, and there's some extra spice in their 13th meeting

Adelaide players look dejected after a loss to Brisbane during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S AFLW players can still feel the sting.

The Crows have lost their past three games against their preliminary final opponents by a total of seven points.

Adelaide were pipped by the Brisbane Lions by two points in round five this season; by two points in a qualifying final last season; and also by three points in round eight in 2023.

"It definitely leaves you with fire in the belly," Adelaide defender Sarah Goodwin said on Tuesday.

"Especially our game earlier in the year against them, we were up in the last quarter.

"There's definitely that fire in the belly and I think we know our best footy can definitely beat them and we will definitely bring that this weekend."

In the dozen clashes overall between the powerhouses, just three matches have been won by more than three goals.

The clubs have beaten each other in a grand final - the Crows claiming the inaugural 2017 flag and Brisbane reversing that result in the 2021 premiership decider.

The Lions hold a distinct edge overall with nine wins and three losses and enter Saturday night's preliminary final in Brisbane after a weekend off.

"It's always good to keep the momentum going, Brisbane have had the week off and we'll see how they go this week but it should be a close game," Goodwin said.

"Another big game coming up against Brisbane, the last couple of games have all been decided by less than a goal, so it's really exciting and I know everyone is really keen to get up there and hopefully get the win."