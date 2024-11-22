Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich is not getting carried away ahead of another meeting with Adelaide

Brisbane players celebrate after the AFLW R5 match against Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on September 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich is paying no attention to his team's dominant head-to-head record against Adelaide ahead of Saturday night's preliminary final, saying he's "daunted, but excited" by the contest.

Unquestionably the two dominant clubs since the AFLW's inception in 2017, the Lions have a 9-3 advantage in their 12 matches, including 3-1 in finals.

However, Starcevich is taking little notice of that, with the past three victories coming by three points or less.

"Of those nine (wins) at least half have been decided by not much," he said.

"The games are always down to the wire, which is both daunting and exciting in the same breath.

"We've come from behind to beat them, they've probably done something similar to us at some point.

Learn More 02:53

"The closeness of the battles, more than the ledger, is what we're focussed on."

The teams met in round six at Brighton Homes Arena, with Brisbane kicking two goals in the final four minutes to snatch victory.

Starcevich said there was no discernible advantage for either team, firstly surmising the Lions might have a more even spread of contributors to call on before checking himself and pointing out the Crows were just as deep.

"We're foundation clubs. There's been some great moments," he said.

"We've had some epic games at Norwood, we've played in a couple of Grand Finals against each other, a couple of other big finals, there's some great history there.

"I've got huge respect for a lot of that group that have been there from the get-go as well, the Marinoffs and Randalls and those sorts of people.

"It's a match-up we look forward to every year, I'm sure they do as well."

A win for Brisbane would advance it to a sixth Grand Final with a chance for a third premiership, while an Adelaide triumph would give it an opportunity at a fourth flag.