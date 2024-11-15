Greta Bodey and Shineah Goody. Pictures: AFL Photos

TWO FIRST-TIME finalists will go head-to-head on Saturday evening, with the hopes of progressing to a maiden preliminary final.

Hawthorn is coming off a narrow loss, one in which it recorded more scoring shots than its opposition in Brisbane, while Port Adelaide played out a stunning, attacking game to run over the top of Richmond.

But with a severe clash of styles, which 2022 expansion side will win out?

>> Get to the Hawks v Power semi early on Saturday and claim one of 200 $20 vouchers to be spent on food and drink at Ikon Park

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 7.30pm AEDT

Head-to-head: Hawthorn – two wins, Port Adelaide – zero wins

Last time they met: Hawthorn 6.4 (40) defeated Port Adelaide 5.2 (32), round nine, 2023

In a high-pressure game, Hawthorn's boom recruits in Emily Bates and Greta Bodey starred to ensure the side's second win over fellow expansion team Port Adelaide late last season. The Power held a narrow lead for much of the last quarter, but the Hawks' surge took over late. Bates' 18 disposals, 13 tackles and one goal was the epitome of a well-rounded game, while Bodey slammed home four goals, all while managing a reasonably serious knee injury.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Happy Hipwell delivers opener in no time Bridie Hipwell gets on the end of a tireless Hawthorn chain to open proceedings

00:29 Pope pops up for sizzling finish Katelyn Pope quickly throws the footy on her boot to earn this crafty major

00:56 Bates worth the wait with special first goal for Hawks Emily Bates lays a ferocious tackle and is finally rewarded with her first major in new colours

00:38 Greta the great catches fire with two in two Hawthorn heads into half-time with a handy lead after Greta Bodey conjures a pair of clever goals in short time

00:38 Houghton helps ignite the Power with pair of gems Gemma Houghton edges Port Adelaide one step closer to taking the lead with these two goals in quick succession

05:54 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide The Hawks and Power clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:32 Bodey brings her best in flashy four-goal show Greta Bodey helps get the Hawks over the line with a starring performance in the forward line that included four goals

02:30 AFLW full post-match, R9: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round nine's match against Hawthorn

02:56 AFLW full post-match, R9: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round nine's match against Port Adelaide

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Hawks and Power clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Key match-up: Shineah Goody v Greta Bodey

Young gun Shineah Goody earned her place in the 2024 All-Australian squad off the back of her workrate and intelligence on the wing for Port Adelaide this year. She has been handed tough tasks by coach Lauren Arnell throughout the season, including time spent slowing down West Coast star Ella Roberts, and last week going head-to-head with Richmond winger Tessa Lavey. Because of this, Goody is the ideal option to take on Hawthorn star Greta Bodey.

Although a small forward, Bodey has played plenty of minutes on the wing this year, able to outsmart direct opponents and use her speed to sneak forward into space. Her 10 goals to date are reflective of her scoreboard impact, as are her 46 score involvements. Meanwhile, Bodey's ability to connect play higher up the field to generate attacking opportunities has been an important shift for the Hawks this year.

But Goody's strength both in slowing opposition players, and gaining territory herself, has made the teenager someone teams must consider when preparing to face Port Adelaide, and the battle between her and Bodey is sure to have a say in the result of the game.

Learn More 03:32

Where it will be won

Hawthorn and Port Adelaide couldn't operate more differently. The Hawks want to establish control through neat clearance work and then an outside, uncontested marking game. They move the ball in space, while maintaining the ground's width, allowing them to regularly switch the footy and displace defences. The Power, however, are confident at the contest, and happy to focus on gaining territory, usually with a long, direct kick, then competing on the deck.

Contrasting styles

HAWTHORN

PORT ADELAIDE Uncontested Marks 42.7 (2nd) 22.1 (18th) Switch (%) 15.7 (1st) 4.5 (15th) Kick Long Down the Line (%) 14.6 (16th) 30.5 (3rd) Kick Forward (%) 88.2 (17th) 92.5 (2nd)

With that preference for gaining ground, 72.2 per cent of Port Adelaide's disposal comes via foot, while 60.2 per cent of the club's possession has been contested this year. This is in severe contrast to Hawthorn's 61.3 per cent disposal by foot, and 47.1 per cent contested ball.

What the Hawks showed last week is that they can challenge the best sides, but can also become vulnerable under elite pressure. And that is something the Power knows how to bring, and bring consistently, so Arnell's charges are a real threat to Hawthorn's progression further into finals.

Learn More 18:16

It will essentially come down to which club can establish its own style of play for longest, because when the game is on each of their terms, they can score to devastating effect.

At the ground

Get to Ikon Park early to check out the Oxygen Bar and pick up a free disposable camera, and claim one of 200 $20 vouchers to be spent on food and drink at Ikon Park. Maccas will also be handing out free iced coffee vouchers. If you're planning on driving, paid parking is available on the Ikon Park North Lawn, with free street parking around the stadium and 400m away at Melbourne Zoo.

Tip: The Power's pressure and surge mentality will challenge the Hawks, but the home side will narrowly win out. Hawthorn by three points.