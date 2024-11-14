Our reporters run the rule over your club's 2024 AFLW campaign

Aishling Moloney celebrates a goal for Geelong against Waalitj Marawar in Week 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

10th (four wins, six losses, one draw, 109.6 per cent)

What worked

While Geelong ultimately failed to reach the same heights as its 2023 campaign, there was plenty to like about the blue and white hoops this year. The Cats were the only team this season to take points off both of last year's grand finalists in North Melbourne and Brisbane, which highlights that their best can match it with anyone.

Key forward Aishling Moloney has developed into one of the game's brightest stars, claiming the AFLW leading goalkicker award alongside Brisbane's Taylor Smith. Moloney's athleticism and forward nous made her a tough match-up for opposition defences and a wildcard in coach Dan Lowther's side.

Midfielder Nina Morrison tried her hardest all year, while Julia Crockett-Grills has had a cracking campaign on the wing. Becky Webster and Mikayla Bowen also stepped up this season after an array of injuries hampered Geelong's pursuit for another finals berth.

Nina Morrison leads the team out on to the field ahead of the match between Geelong and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at GMHBA Stadium in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

What didn't work

Geelong's start to the season left a lot to be desired. Outside of a win against Gold Coast in week four and a draw against flag favourites North Melbourne in week two, Geelong failed to fire a shot in its first six outings of 2024.

After making a barnstorming run to a preliminary final last year, the Cats had their work cut out for them this season, which was only made even tougher with their horror run of injuries.

Star forward Chloe Scheer booted 20 goals last year but didn't feature once in 2024 due to a toe injury, while ruck Lilly Pearce, who was slated to become the No.1 ruck, was struck down by an ACL injury before the season started.

Geelong recruit Lilly Pearce poses for a photo. Picture: Geelong Football Club

Midfielder Amy McDonald was limited to just seven matches this campaign due to a hamstring injury, while fellow on-baller Georgie Prespakis was down on her usual output due to a niggling quad problem.

Season highlight

If there was one shining light in Geelong's topsy-turvy season, it was Moloney. The star forward became the first Irishwoman to claim the AFLW leading goalkicker award after a superb season which included 21 goals.

Hailing from County Tipperary, Moloney had a breakout season in 2024 after bursting onto the scene last year. The combination of athleticism and sheer skill makes her one of the toughest match-ups in the competition and a nightmare for opposition coaches and defenders alike.

Moloney is not only dangerous around goal, but she is able to get up the ground using her pace and agility as well. Her best performance this season came against the Eagles, where she booted six goals from 18 disposals and seven marks. The sky is the limit for Moloney, who has already become a star of the competition in such a short space of time.

Learn More 01:37

Targets in the player movement period/draft

It feels like Geelong will well and truly bounce back next year, especially if its manages to keep their stars fit and healthy.

One area the Cats should look to target is their ruck stocks. Pearce was recruited to add depth to that area but has been delisted after an ACL injury, while veteran Erin Hoare has retired. Olivia Fuller also missed the 2024 season due to work commitments, so veteran Kate Darby shouldered the load in the centre of the ground this season.

Kate Darby and Lucy Wales compete in the ruck during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in week five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All signs point towards Geelong targeting another ruck or two could over the off-season.