Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of the AFLW preliminary finals

An injured Emma Kearney watches on during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Media

NORTH Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is facing a fitness test ahead of the Kangaroos' preliminary final against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

The veteran was a chance to play in the Roos' qualifying final two weeks ago but failed to pass a fitness test in time.

With the Roos gifted last week off as a result of winning their qualifying final, Kearney may be in a better position this week.

Brisbane youngster Jacinta Baldwick is unavailable for selection this week after copping a head knock during the Lions' match simulation on Friday.

Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week three of finals below.

North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 1 week Updated: November 19, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacinta Baldwick Concussion 1 week Updated: November 19, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring Test Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: November 19, 2024