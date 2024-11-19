NORTH Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is facing a fitness test ahead of the Kangaroos' preliminary final against Port Adelaide on Saturday.
The veteran was a chance to play in the Roos' qualifying final two weeks ago but failed to pass a fitness test in time.
With the Roos gifted last week off as a result of winning their qualifying final, Kearney may be in a better position this week.
Brisbane youngster Jacinta Baldwick is unavailable for selection this week after copping a head knock during the Lions' match simulation on Friday.
Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week three of finals below.
North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
1 week
|Updated: November 19, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jacinta Baldwick
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: November 19, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: November 19, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: November 19, 2024