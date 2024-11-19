An injured Emma Kearney watches on during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Media

NORTH Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is facing a fitness test ahead of the Kangaroos' preliminary final against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

The veteran was a chance to play in the Roos' qualifying final two weeks ago but failed to pass a fitness test in time.

With the Roos gifted last week off as a result of winning their qualifying final, Kearney may be in a better position this week.

Brisbane youngster Jacinta Baldwick is unavailable for selection this week after copping a head knock during the Lions' match simulation on Friday.

Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week three of finals below.

North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

1 week
Updated: November 19, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jacinta Baldwick

Concussion

1 week
Updated: November 19, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

Test

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: November 19, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: November 19, 2024

 