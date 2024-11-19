Sophie McKay, daughter of Carlton premiership player Andrew, and Violet Patterson, daughter of Collingwood's Stephen, nominate as father-daughter selections

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls v All Stars match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is poised to select the dynamic Sophie McKay as a father-daughter selection in the Telstra AFLW Draft, after an official nomination was placed with the AFL.

Collingwood has also placed a nomination for Violet Patterson, daughter of Stephen, who played 96 games for the Pies in the 1990s.

McKay is the daughter of premiership Blue, Andrew, and younger sister of current Carlton midfielder, Abbie.

Primarily a midfielder, the powerful McKay has also plied her trade as a 167cm forward for Sandringham Dragons this year, adding another string to her bow with an innate goal-sense and steady set shot.

She is currently recovering from shoulder surgery undergone in October, having suffered a dislocation in the final round of the Coates Talent League, but at this point, is expecting to be back to full fitness for the start of AFLW pre-season in mid-May.

Learn More 01:06

McKay averaged 22.5 disposals this year, kicking seven goals in 10 CTL matches, and named in the forward pocket in the Team of the Year.

McKay is forecasted to be a top-five pick regardless of her father-daughter status, with Carlton nominally holding pick No.5 before the trade period begins, given it finished 14th this year.

Learn More 03:10

Patterson is also a midfielder, playing for SANFLW club Glenelg, and representing South Australia in this year's U18 Championships.

Capable of playing on either the inside or outside, she averaged 18.5 disposals and 7.8 tackles in her 12 games for the Tigers this year.

Learn More 00:33

Any club can place a bid on a father-daughter or northern academy player, with the "home" club required to match the bidding with their own pick, within 18 selections of the nomination, should they wish to retain the player.

For example, last year saw Sydney place a bid at pick No.15 for Brisbane academy player Evie Long.

The Lions matched the bid with their pick No.20 (within 18 selections of 15), and Sydney then took a player (Sarah Grunden) with the next selection.