She came to football late, but Cathy Svarc has become one of the most important cogs in the Brisbane machine

Cathy Svarc celebrates a goal during Brisbane's qualifying final against Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM one of the competition’s best taggers, to turning a final with her creativity in the forward line, Cathy Svarc’s versatility has been a key driver behind Brisbane’s push for back-to-back premierships.

Finding Aussie Rules football later in life, Svarc was recruited by the Lions as a 28-year-old and has not stopped improving in her five years since.

In the qualifying final win over Hawthorn, it was the powerful midfielder’s move to half-forward in the third quarter that completely turned the tide.

Svarc kicked two goals, one courtesy of a neat set-up from younger sister Ruby, then gift-wrapped a goal for Taylor Smith and laid another on a platter for Dakota Davidson early in the fourth term to give Brisbane some breathing space.

Learn More 00:51

It continued an excellent season in the front half of the ground, with a career best seven goals, going alongside her strong productivity as a midfielder (13 disposals and seven tackles a game).

Speaking to AFL.com.au ahead of Saturday night’s preliminary final against Adelaide, Svarc said there was a simple reason she had improved inside the forward 50.

“I’ve probably spent a little more time forward there this year, and that’s helped me develop that a bit more, just spending time there,” she said.

“The forwards are great … they’re organising everything. I just get to pop down there and have a great day, which is a credit to them. I feel really supported to just slide into a role.

“Having that bit of flexibility through the team has been a focus over the last year and I’ve enjoyed mixing it up a bit.”

Cathy Svarc in action during Brisbane's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Svarc has been integral to Brisbane premierships in 2021 and 2023, primarily as a starting midfielder that hunts the opposition’s best player.

She’s disciplined, physical, arguably the best all-round athlete in the team and has taken down some of the biggest names in the competition.

However, the Lions’ move to create flexibility in the past two seasons has lessened the need for her tagging prowess.

“That was a good way to start, being really new to footy, it gave me exposure to playing on the best players in the comp.

“Over the years I’ve been able to build my offensive game. I’ve been able to hit the scoreboard every now and then, so I knew I had the ability to get dangerous, forward, but having that balance between the two in the midfield is key.

“Bringing that pressure is something I know I can do.

“I still spend most of my time in the middle, but we know how much impact Courtney (Hodder) can have as well, so having that ability to swap the magnets worked really well last week. It’s there if we need it.”