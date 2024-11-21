Jasmine Garner is chased by Abbey Dowrick during North Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has impressively won its way through to a preliminary final in its very first finals series, but now comes up against its biggest challenge yet in North Melbourne.

The Roos are flying high, undefeated this year, on a 10-match winning streak, and refreshed after a week off, while the Power must back up their week of travel and heat with the same conditions.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

Head-to-head: North Melbourne – three wins, Port Adelaide – zero wins

Last time they met: North Melbourne 6.6 (42) defeated Port Adelaide 1.0 (6), week four, 2024

North Melbourne did all the damage in the opening half, before torrential rain set in and forced a tough scrap. The Power won the second half, kicking one goal to the Roos' one behind, as the latter broke the AFLW tackle record, laying 129 for the game. Alice O'Loughlin was ruthless, with 15 disposals and two goals, while North Melbourne's midfield trio of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, and Mia King combined for 81 disposals and 39 clearances. Port Adelaide recorded just 35 handballs for the game, and ultimately went -105 in the disposal count, while Abbey Dowrick was the side's biggest ball-winner with 18 disposals and eight tackles.

Key match-up: Alice O'Loughlin v Ebony O'Dea

In that week four clash, this match-up was especially fiery. Both are highly physical, hard-nosed players who can land blows against one another. O'Loughlin is in the throes of a career-best season, recently named in the All-Australian squad, while O'Dea is having an underrated season as a lockdown small defender.

Keeping O'Loughlin quiet is important in limiting the balance of North Melbourne's attack, with her 14 goals this season the second-most at the club, while her ability to press high up the ground and offer a link into attack has been just as dangerous. It is in this respect that O'Dea can challenge the Roo, especially good at tracking an opponent outside of the defensive 50, and then matching them in their run back toward goal.

Where it will be won

Port Adelaide is riding an impressive wave of momentum right now, with its last eight games all resulting in victory. Two come-from-behind wins, and a high-scoring elimination final have given the side huge confidence that it's always within reach of snatching the lead. North Melbourne is itself on a handy winning streak of 10 games, and has also enjoyed a week off to re-energise ahead of the preliminary final.

There is a clear question around the intangibles of a week off in contrast to what maintaining momentum through finals might do. Will the week of rest offer North Melbourne – the fittest team in the League – an advantage over the Power's extra week of travel, and playing in heat, or will the latter's ability to preserve routine do it some good?

The Power's focus on contested ball and stoppage wins can be both its biggest weakness, and biggest strength. When they can maintain the rage at the contest and generate forward movement off the back of that contested work, they can really put pressure on opposing defences. But when they are struggling to take control around the ball, they find it hard to get the game on their terms. It is through their stoppage craft that they generate almost half of their score each week, so that essentially becomes a make-or-break area.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, enjoys just as much strength around the contest, while also being able to diversify its scoring sources. The Roos have the midfield power to fight it out around the ball and take away that important area of the ground for the visitors. But they are also particularly devastating when transitioning the ball down the ground, opening up opposition defensive units, and generating a shot on goal from nearly half of their forward entries.

Notably, they are the top two tackle sides in the League this year, so it's right to anticipate a high-pressure match from siren to siren.

And, although Port Adelaide has made a statement with strong final quarters to confirm victory in recent weeks, it cannot allow the Roos too much leeway early in the game. Given North Melbourne's capacity to make the most of its opportunities, it may very well put the game away in the first half if the Power can't get a handle on things early.

At the ground

Misting fans will be set up around the ground to keep spectators cool in the heat. Get to Ikon Park early to check out the Oxygen Bar and pick up a free disposable camera. If you're planning on driving, paid parking is available on the Ikon Park North Lawn, with free street parking around the stadium and 400m away at Melbourne Zoo.

Tip: Unfortunately, Port Adelaide's fairytale run will come to an end, but not without a fight. North Melbourne by 12 points.