Emma Kearney celebrates North Melbourne's qualifying final win over Adelaide on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE captain Emma Kearney will play her first game since week five, overcoming a serious hamstring injury to play in Saturday's preliminary final against Port Adelaide.



Eliza Shannon is the Roo to make way for Kearney, having played three games amidst the veteran's absence.



It will be Kearney's 81st career game, and 11th final, making her the equal-third-most experienced finals player in North Melbourne's selected side along with Nicole Bresnehan, Jasmine Garner, Emma King, Ash Riddell, and Sarah Wright. Only Jenna Bruton (11 finals played), Libby Birch (12), and Tahlia Randall (12) have played more.

The Roos' opponent, Port Adelaide, will go into the must-win final with an unchanged side, after last week's record-breaking win against Hawthorn.



Meanwhile both Brisbane and Adelaide have stuck to their guns, keeping the same combination for their 13th matchup this weekend, and fifth final against one-another.



2021 Grand Final best-on-ground medallist Kate Lutkins has been named as an emergency for the Lions.



Crows trio Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard, and Sarah Allan will play in a record 16th final on Saturday, while Ally Anderson, Shannon Campbell, Breanna Koenen, and Stevie-Lee Thompson will make their 15th finals appearance.



Brisbane will be playing off for a sixth Grand Final berth, and Adelaide a fifth.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Kearney

Out: E.Shannon (Omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil