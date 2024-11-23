Mia King in action during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SPOTS in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final are up for grabs on Saturday when four sides meet in the two preliminary finals.

Fresh off a break last weekend after winning straight through to the prelim, North Melbourne takes on Port Adelaide in the first game of the day at 3.05pm AEDT.

The Power stunned the AFLW world last week, knocking off hot favourite Hawthorn in a stunning come-from-behind one-point victory.

The Roos haven't dropped a game all season, and will be further boosted by the return of captain Emma Kearney from a hamstring injury. The Power enters the match at Ikon Park in Melbourne with an unchanged side.

There are no late changes for either side.

With the temperature forecasted to hit a top of 37 degrees at Ikon Park, the AFL has enacted the heat policy for this match. Breaks at quarter-time and three-quarter time have been lengthened from six to eight minutes each, while half-time will be four minutes longer, now at 18 minutes. Each team will also be allowed two additional water carriers, for a total of seven. They won't have to wait for breaks in play (a set shot or after a goal), and can enter the field of play at any time.

Once the action wraps up at Ikon Park, all attention shifts to Brighton Homes Arena where last year's premier Brisbane faces perennial powerhouse Adelaide.

Kicking off at 6.30pm local time, the Lions will be out to win through to their second consecutive AFLW Grand Final, while the Crows will be eager to make it back to the big dance after two seasons out of bowing out before the final challenge.

Both the Lions and Crows have named unchanged sides, with 2021 Grand Final Best-on-Ground medallist Kate Lutkins unable to break through into the prelim side.