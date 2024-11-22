From her greatest fear to her favourite assistant coach being the brother of a Collingwood superstar, there is more to Roo Ruby Tripodi than her footy ability

Ruby Tripodi in action during a North Melbourne training session on November 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is North Melbourne midfielder Ruby Tripodi, whose consistent performances are a huge part of North Melbourne's success this season.

From her greatest fear to her favourite assistant coach being the brother of a Collingwood superstar, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Ruby than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Ann.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

Both my grandmothers had Ann in their names.



What’s your hometown?

Williamstown, Victoria.



What’s your greatest fear?

The current dating scene.



What’s something no one really knows about you?

Jammin [Jasmine Garner] and Gab Pound coached me and my mates in school footy.

Ruby Tripodi in action during the match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Arden Street Ground in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

Oat cappuccino.



Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin



Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.



Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Don’t take yourself too seriously.



Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Mona Castle.



Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Taylah Gatt.

Ruby Tripodi and Taylah Gatt before North Melbourne's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Pendles [Ryan Pendlebury] our midfield coach has been huge for me.



Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back ponytail



Do you still have a job outside of football?

Studying nutrition science at uni part-time.

Ruby Tripodi in action during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

The Tillies.



Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Genuinely no clue.



What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Either Rosso or Roasting Warehouse for coffees.



Recommend a movie or book.

Two Hands – love Heath Ledger!

