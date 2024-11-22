Power defender Amelie Borg wanted to be a famous singer and her coffee order changes depending on the weather

Amelie Borg is seen warming up ahead of round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Port Adelaide defender Amelie Borg, whose consistent performances in 2024 have seen her rewarded with a spot in the All-Australian squad.

From her greatest fear to her childhood ambition, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Amelie than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Tiahn.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It was a name that Mum and Dad liked, after a friend.

What’s your hometown?

Adelaide, South Australia.

What’s your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is that one day, the world is just going to explode and then what happens after that?

Amelie Borg kicks the ball during Yartapuulti's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

What’s something no one really knows about you?

When growing up, I wanted to be a famous singer but now I’ve come to the realisation that people don’t enjoy my voice as much as I thought they would!

Steak night or parma night?

That’s a tough one, but I can’t go past a good steak cooked at medium-rare.

What’s your coffee order?

This one depends on the weather. In winter, a vanilla Latte with almond milk and an extra shot. In summer, an iced vanilla latte with almond milk and an extra shot.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin for sure.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Amelie Borg celebrates Port Adelaide's semi-final win over Hawthorn on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Be grateful and be humble.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Shoutout to Leaf Café and Co at Golden Grove Shopping Centre as they make some of the best coffee.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I literally can’t choose, I have too many best friends!!!

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Sam Virgo, my backline coach. She’s actually a gem and I couldn’t ask for a better line coach. Rachel Sporn is also a mentor who inspires me to be as professional as I can be.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

I used to wear a white ribbon but now I just prefer a high ponytail, slicked back.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I work in the club’s Empowered Program, which involves visiting schools and presenting to Year 10 girls around healthy relationships and domestic violence against women. I find this work really rewarding. I was previously working in Real Estate and may go back to that one day.

Amelie Borg in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Is it full-time or part-time?

Part-time to allow me to focus on footy.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Travelling overseas with the my boyfriend. Travelling is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to see more of the world.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

This is a tough one, I really don’t think I look like anyone famous!!

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Rival Brothers at Cheltenham. Great coffee and the best peri peri chicken wraps. Whenever I’m there I always bump into someone from the club!

Recommend a movie or book

I like the idea of reading books, but I never seem to actually start one. My favourite movie would have to be The Notebook, I cry every single time.

Catch Amelie in action when Port Adelaide faces North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon from 3.05pm AEDT.