From her celebrity doppelganger to where her middle name comes from, get to know more about Brisbane star Courtney Hodder

Courtney Hodder reacts during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Brisbane pocket rocket Courtney Hodder, who is one of the game's most dangerous small forwards.

From her middle name being an ode to a famous diva to her coffee order, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Courtney than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Mariah Rose.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

Mariah after Mariah Carey 🤣

What’s your hometown?

Perth, Western Australia.

What’s your greatest fear?

Getting stuck in a cave and drowning.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I have a blind dog named Kiwa.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak.

What’s your coffee order?

Iced chocolate 🤣

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo, I live too far away.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

In Bali surfing for the first time was pretty cool.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Mista Boo Sushi 🤌🏽

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Tay Smith.

Courtney Hodder and Taylor Smith after the AFLW R7 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Phil Lovett, our forwards coach, the man.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back and scrunchy

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, coaching AFL at a high school.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I’d say everything about the Olympics, I just love turning the telly on and watching random events and seeing so many Aussies win.

Courtney Hodder celebrates a goal during the AFLW R5 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on September 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Nicki Minaj, my girl 🤣

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

We literally eat everything at the club, I'm so grateful for that, otherwise, Grill'd 👌🏽

Recommend a movie or book.

I love watching All American on Stan (TV series).

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Whadjuk and Badimia.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

I love how our community comes together to celebrate our culture.

