(L-R) Giselle Davies, Hayley Bullas and Sofia Hurley celebrate victory after the match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park in week four, 2024.

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

15th (three wins, eight losses, 73.4 per cent)

What worked

In a disappointing season for the Swans, who came off a finals win in 2023, to record just three wins this year, the inclusion of their young guns was a certain positive. Sarah Grunden's movement inside 50 was an important supporting role to Bec Privitelli, while Holly Cooper's ability to impact both in the middle and up around the ball was increasingly dangerous as the season wore on. And, while both established players already, Brenna Tarrant (23 years old) and Sofia Hurley (20) rose to new levels both in form and leadership, and have been rewarded with All-Australian squad selection. Each had crucial roles to play, and offered a sense of calm and composure across all lines. Furthermore, bringing Giselle Davies in from Gold Coast proved timely, given her ability to support in the ruck once Ally Morphett went down with injury, and her presence is one that the club will need going forward.

Sofia Hurley in action during week seven, 2024.

What didn't work

Sydney struggled to cope once their big guns – specifically Chloe Molloy and Ally Morphett – went down, and it seriously exposed its reliance on a few stars. The next wave of talent proved too thin, with Hurley, and co-captain Lucy McEvoy each stepping up, but there was too much inconsistency in what others were able to offer. Compounding this was a dearth of skill across the park, with the side unable to neatly chain possession and combine its want to move with speed with classy ball use. Too often were the Swans caught dump kicking out of dangerous positions, or simply mis-hitting kicks or handballs, which invited immense pressure from the opposition and kept them on the back foot in-game. Another area where Sydney took a step backward in 2024 was in its ability to convert forward entry into score. It was through this neat forward efficiency that the club rolled into finals last year, but simply couldn't replicate that this year, with Privitelli often well-held, and Cynthia Hamilton unable to fill the Molloy-sized gap inside 50.

Chloe Molloy arrives at RSEA Park for Sydney's match against St Kilda in R2, 2024.

Season highlight

Coming off a 46-point loss to Richmond in week three, and without both Molloy and Morphett for the season, the Swans needed to find a new gear to challenge in the third edition of the Sydney derby. But challenge they did. The Swans won early control, enjoying two first quarter goals from teenager Grunden, and another from former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham, but the Giants fought back. There was a sense that the more established side would run over the top, but instead of buckle, Sydney rose once more. Cynthia Hamilton played arguably the best quarter of her career in the fourth, returning two goals and an important role on the ball, while Tarrant was staunch in defence with 12 intercept possessions from 16 disposals.

Learn More 05:57

Targets in the player movement period/draft

Class all over the field, and key defensive support. The Swans need to increase their depth and reliability with ball in hand, and they've made no secret that their plan is to bring in experience as well as draft talent. Geelong midfielder Darcy Moloney and former No.1 draft pick Charlie Rowbottom have both been linked to the club, with increased midfield depth likely to allow players like Hurley, Laura Gardiner, and Ham a little more freedom in their midfield/forward rotations. In terms of the draft, the club is likely to head into the December 16 event with a top 10 pick, where the likes of strong rebounding defender Molly O'Hehir, or tough key back Charlotte Riggs, could be on the cards.