Darren Crocker has been voted the AFL Coaches' Association's AFLW Senior Coach of the Year

Darren Crocker and his team ahead of the AFLW preliminary final against Port Adelaide in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne AFLW coach Darren Crocker has been awarded the 2024 AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year.

Crocker has been at the helm of the Roos since 2021 but has taken out the award for the first time this year, garnering 43 votes.

The Roos have made their second consecutive NAB AFLW Grand Final under Crocker and are chasing an elusive premiership on Saturday night.

Crocker's side breezed through the 2024 season undefeated, winning 10 games (plus a draw) in the home and away season, before taking care of business against Adelaide and Port Adelaide in the finals.

The award takes into account performances up until and including the preliminary final, available resources, player talent and team management.

Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich (30 votes) and Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell (13 votes) rounded out the placings.

(L-R): Darren Crocker, Emma Kearney, Bre Koenen and Craig Starcevich. Picture: AFL Photos

Crocker paid tribute to the entire program at Arden Street when accepting the award.

"This award has everyone in our program's fingerprints on it," Crocker said.

"So, thank you to our whole program and thank you to the other coaches and AFL Coaches Association for the recognition."

AFL Coaches Association CEO Alistair Nicholson congratulated Crocker on his terrific season thus far

"What a great season for 'Crock' and a wonderful recognition of his coaching performances," Nicholson said.

"'Crock' is always looking to improve himself and his team, and for the second year has got his team to the AFLW Grand Final.

"I applaud him and his coaching team for their season and being recognised by his peers with this award."

Crocker will look to become North Melbourne's first ever AFLW premiership coach when his Roos take on the reigning premiers Brisbane on Saturday night at Ikon Park.