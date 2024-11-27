Brisbane is on the cusp of becoming the first AFLW team to win back to back premierships, but it's taken some reinvention. Coach Craig Starcevich tells Michael Whiting how

Craig Starcevich celebrates with his players after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HEARTACHE of losing the season seven Grand Final in 2022 has spurred a reinvention of Brisbane’s playing list, with coach Craig Starcevich hoping the shake-up will pay off again Saturday’s decider against North Melbourne.

Although the Lions won last year’s flag following the 2022 loss to Melbourne, it was the pain of that defeat at Brighton Homes Arena that made Starcevich have a look at how his team was constructed.

Last year was all about filling the chasm left by departing trio Emily Bates, Greta Bodey and Jesse Wardlaw, and although overcoming that to upend the Kangaroos was a monumental achievement, it was only part of the way towards a reinvention.

This season Brisbane has used about half of its team in multiple positions on game day.

Whether it’s Lily Postlethwaite starting forward and finishing back, Cathy Svarc playing mid and forward, Charlie Mullins forward and wing or Jade Ellenger almost anywhere, the Lions’ versatility has driven them to a sixth Grand Final in the competition’s nine seasons.

Brisbane players look dejected after losing the 2022 S7 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking to AFL.com.au on Wednesday, Starcevich said that loss to the Demons two years ago taught him a valuable lesson.

“We were absolutely flying along in '22B (season seven) and we confronted Melbourne in the Grand Final without having to change much for the whole of that year, and all of a sudden we didn’t have too many plan Bs up our sleeve for Grand Final day,” he said.

“That’s a hard way to learn, but we took some lessons there and applied it last year with a couple of players and we got a bit of confidence as a team and coaching group to throw it around a little more this year.

“That’s one aspect, that we’ve had the courage to do that, but we’ve got flexible players with a mindset of 'yep, I can do that'.”

Players react on the final siren of the AFLW 2022 S7 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year it was captain Bre Koenen setting the example. An unflappable, rarely beaten defender, she moved into the midfield on Grand Final day to quell the influence of Jasmine Garner and walked away with a best on ground medal to go alongside her premiership medallion.

This year, her teammates have followed.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing heading into another decider though, with the Lions overcoming the heaviest loss in their history during round one against the Kangaroos.

Belle Dawes evades Taylah Gatt during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Starcevich said the 44-point hammering was an opportunity to learn.

“It was a little bit about style, a little bit about being absolutely ready for the contest,” he said.

“We thought we had a couple of good practise games, but nothing takes the place of the intensity of round one, particularly against an opponent that you’ve had recent history with.

“That caught us a little bit off guard I reckon.”