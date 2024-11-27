Award-winning photographer Michael Willson spends a day inside the Lions' den, documenting the powerhouse men's and women's teams

01/40 - A unique morning at Brighton Homes Arena as the triumphant men's team return to training as the women's team gears up to defend their Premiership. Players from both programs mingle as they arrive, abuzz with the prospect of more silverware

Why do we 'expect great' from the Brisbane Lions?

AFL chief photographer Michael Willson explores the Lions' mantra through his lens, taking us into the Lions' Den at Brighton Homes Arena with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the all-conquering Brisbane Lions.

On the men's first day back at training after premiership glory and as the women's team prepares to defend their NAB AFLW flag, the unique energy coursing through the club is documented in a remarkably candid photo essay, capturing the essence of an organisation at the top of its game.

02/40 - With Senior Coach Chris Fagan touring the 2024 Premiership Cup around Tasmania, Assistant Coach Ben Hudson takes the reins for the day

03/40 - Norm Smith Medallist Will Ashcroft, ready to attack the pre-season

04/40 - While brother Levi prepares for his first day as a Lion

05/40 - Straight into it

06/40 - Skipper Harris Andrews keeping a close eye on things as he runs laps

07/40 - The hard work starts now as Luke Beeken and Kai Lohmann perform run throughs

08/40 - Meanwhile the girls are busy preparing for the Grand Final. Here Lily Postlethwaite jots down notes around the opposition

09/40 - Wouldn’t be Grand Final week without an open media call

10/40 - Dakota Davidson reviews footage in preparation for the Kangaroos

11/40 - A soon-to-be familiar sight, the Ashcroft Brothers training together

12/40 - New Lion Sam Day sweats out his first session after making the trek up the Highway from the Gold Coast

13/40 - Lions fans eager to snap up signatures of the reigning Premiers

14/40 - The women start their gym session with a group photo taken with Courtney Hodder’s film camera

15/40 - No stranger to the gym, Cathy Svarc lifts weights under the watchful eye of sister Ruby

16/40 - Meanwhile the men wrap up their training, first session of the year in the books

17/40 - Jade Ellenger and Tom Doedee exchange notes before shifting some steel

18/40 - The atmosphere is fun, relaxed and LOUD as music blares from the speaker

19/40 - In contrast, Darcy Wilmot enjoys a moment of solitude as he recovers in the cold bath from a gruelling first session

20/40 - Best mates Lincoln McCarthy and Lachie Neale enjoy a laugh together

21/40 - Then it’s down to business

22/40 - Josh Dunkley has a laugh with the girls as the two programs work side-by-side in the gym

23/40 - A strong bond, connection and friendship exists between the mens and womens players, chatting in between sets, sharing knowledge and insights

24/40 - Ally Anderson catches up with Harris Andrews as she wraps up her session

25/40 - Ball magnets Hugh McCluggage and Sophie Conway

26/40 - Vibes are always high with Belle Dawes in the room

27/40 - The women hit the track under the watchful eye of Craig Starcevich. The Foundation Coach is preparing for a remarkable 6th Grand Final

28/40 - Belle Dawes works on her craft

29/40 - Some free time after training, before lunch

30/40 - The Lions cafe is a hive of activity at lunchtime

31/40 - But even at lunchtime the Captain and Coach are on, making observations of a replay on the cafe television

32/40 - Harris Andrews chats with office staff on his way out for the day

33/40 - ‘The first step towards greatness is to be honest’

34/40 - The legendary Leigh Matthews was a surprise visitor to the women’s team meeting

35/40 - The players hang on every word as he imparts his Premiership knowledge on the team

36/40 - An emotional Kate Lutkins then announces her retirement to the group

37/40 - Craig Starcevich wraps his arms around his retiring star

38/40 - The Coach then takes his charges through the plan for Saturday

39/40 - The Captain takes notes of her Coach’s demands