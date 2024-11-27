A Day in the Den: Behind the scenes at the all-conquering Lions
Award-winning photographer Michael Willson spends a day inside the Lions' den, documenting the powerhouse men's and women's teams
By Michael Willson
Why do we 'expect great' from the Brisbane Lions?
AFL chief photographer Michael Willson explores the Lions' mantra through his lens, taking us into the Lions' Den at Brighton Homes Arena with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the all-conquering Brisbane Lions.
On the men's first day back at training after premiership glory and as the women's team prepares to defend their NAB AFLW flag, the unique energy coursing through the club is documented in a remarkably candid photo essay, capturing the essence of an organisation at the top of its game.
