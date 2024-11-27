01/40 - A unique morning at Brighton Homes Arena as the triumphant men's team return to training as the women's team gears up to defend their Premiership. Players from both programs mingle as they arrive, abuzz with the prospect of more silverware

Why do we 'expect great' from the Brisbane Lions?

AFL chief photographer Michael Willson explores the Lions' mantra through his lens, taking us into the Lions' Den at Brighton Homes Arena with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the all-conquering Brisbane Lions.

On the men's first day back at training after premiership glory and as the women's team prepares to defend their NAB AFLW flag, the unique energy coursing through the club is documented in a remarkably candid photo essay, capturing the essence of an organisation at the top of its game.

02/40 - With Senior Coach Chris Fagan touring the 2024 Premiership Cup around Tasmania, Assistant Coach Ben Hudson takes the reins for the day
03/40 - Norm Smith Medallist Will Ashcroft, ready to attack the pre-season
04/40 - While brother Levi prepares for his first day as a Lion
05/40 - Straight into it
06/40 - Skipper Harris Andrews keeping a close eye on things as he runs laps
07/40 - The hard work starts now as Luke Beeken and Kai Lohmann perform run throughs
08/40 - Meanwhile the girls are busy preparing for the Grand Final. Here Lily Postlethwaite jots down notes around the opposition
09/40 - Wouldn’t be Grand Final week without an open media call
10/40 - Dakota Davidson reviews footage in preparation for the Kangaroos
11/40 - A soon-to-be familiar sight, the Ashcroft Brothers training together
12/40 - New Lion Sam Day sweats out his first session after making the trek up the Highway from the Gold Coast
13/40 - Lions fans eager to snap up signatures of the reigning Premiers
14/40 - The women start their gym session with a group photo taken with Courtney Hodder’s film camera
15/40 - No stranger to the gym, Cathy Svarc lifts weights under the watchful eye of sister Ruby
16/40 - Meanwhile the men wrap up their training, first session of the year in the books
17/40 - Jade Ellenger and Tom Doedee exchange notes before shifting some steel
18/40 - The atmosphere is fun, relaxed and LOUD as music blares from the speaker
19/40 - In contrast, Darcy Wilmot enjoys a moment of solitude as he recovers in the cold bath from a gruelling first session
20/40 - Best mates Lincoln McCarthy and Lachie Neale enjoy a laugh together
21/40 - Then it’s down to business
22/40 - Josh Dunkley has a laugh with the girls as the two programs work side-by-side in the gym
23/40 - A strong bond, connection and friendship exists between the mens and womens players, chatting in between sets, sharing knowledge and insights
24/40 - Ally Anderson catches up with Harris Andrews as she wraps up her session
25/40 - Ball magnets Hugh McCluggage and Sophie Conway
26/40 - Vibes are always high with Belle Dawes in the room
27/40 - The women hit the track under the watchful eye of Craig Starcevich. The Foundation Coach is preparing for a remarkable 6th Grand Final
28/40 - Belle Dawes works on her craft
29/40 - Some free time after training, before lunch
30/40 - The Lions cafe is a hive of activity at lunchtime
31/40 - But even at lunchtime the Captain and Coach are on, making observations of a replay on the cafe television
32/40 - Harris Andrews chats with office staff on his way out for the day
33/40 - ‘The first step towards greatness is to be honest’
34/40 - The legendary Leigh Matthews was a surprise visitor to the women’s team meeting
35/40 - The players hang on every word as he imparts his Premiership knowledge on the team
36/40 - An emotional Kate Lutkins then announces her retirement to the group
37/40 - Craig Starcevich wraps his arms around his retiring star
38/40 - The Coach then takes his charges through the plan for Saturday
39/40 - The Captain takes notes of her Coach’s demands
40/40 - Craig Starcevich retires to his office for the day, continuing work on his masterplan to bring another piece of silverware back to Brisbane

 