AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

17th (one win, nine losses, one draw 54.7 per cent)

What worked

Midfielder Charlie Rowbottom has quickly become one of the best players in the competition. Already one of the premier midfielders due to her elite work around the coalface, this year she led the competition for clearances (68) and contested possessions (195). Rowbottom has won two of the last club three best and fairests, and as reported by AFL.com.au, it seems as though she will stave off rival interest and remain at the Suns. Young gun Daisy D'Arcy also impressed this year with more midfield time, showcasing her competitiveness and ball use, but an ACL injury late in the year means she is facing a long stint on the sidelines. Irishwoman Niamh McLaughlin also finished on the podium at the club best and fairest, her pace and run and carry key factors in ball movement and transition. Taya Oliver has also been a nice find, while Katie Lynch built into her season after Achilles issues.

What didn’t work

To cut a long story short, there was plenty that didn't work for the Suns this year. After making finals in 2023, the Suns fall off in 2024 was stark. Midfielder Claudia Whitfort couldn't reach the heights of her best and fairest winning 2023 campaign, while on-baller Lucy Single and forward Jac Dupuy also didn't have the same output. The Suns also struggled to fill the voids left by Alison Drennan and Bess Keaney who departed over the off-season. Maddy Brancatisano had a disrupted campaign due to an ankle injury and Ella Maurer didn't have the same impact as what Whitfort or Single usually do when fit. It seems as though coach Cam Joyce and the list management team know that it's time for a shake up, having already made six delistings since their season ended. Whether or not the Suns can bounce back in 2025 is a fascinating watch. Last year they looked ready to make a run in a finals campaign, but this year they failed to fire a shot.

Claudia Whitfort in action during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Season highlight

It's hard to go past their only win this season – a thrilling victory over Sydney in week eight. The Suns had been steadily on the improve and had shown some promising signs throughout the mid-week footy period, but their hard work came to fruition on an exciting day at Henson Park. The Suns had built a handy lead early in the fourth quarter but three quick goals from the Swans saw the Suns let their lead slip. Enter Dupuy, who snapped a super goal out of the ruck to win the game for her side. Rowbottom started slowly that day, but her class shone through when the game was on the line, while the 50-gamer Whitfort also had a strong outing. Unfortunately, the Suns couldn't turn that exciting victory into any real momentum, suffering big defeats at the hands of preliminary finalists North Melbourne and Port Adelaide in the final two rounds.

What do they need to target in the player movement period/draft

The Suns' list is a pretty tricky one to analyse. On one hand, in 2023 they were on the up and fell only 17 points short of a semi-final, but on the other hand, winning one game for the season is concerning. Can they bounce back next year, or was this year a sign of things to come? The Suns could look to sign a defensively minded midfielder over the player movement period. This would allow the likes of Rowbottom and Single to lean into their attacking style of play and also add another layer of depth, which was exposed this year. Could the Suns look to add another young forward to their list as well? Tara Bohanna, Jac Dupuy and Jamie Stanton have all been reliable contributors over a long period of time but all three will be 29 years of age or older when the 2025 season rolls around. Their small forward stocks also appear a little thin, but Oliver was a good addition this year.