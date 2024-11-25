Umpire Jordyn Pearson. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Field Umpire Jordyn Pearson has been awarded the AFLW Umpiring Rising Star award at tonight's W Awards in Melbourne.

The field umpire from Victoria has umpired 44 AFLW matches, including the 2022 (Season 6) NAB AFLW Grand Final between Adelaide Crows and Melbourne.

Jordyn umpired the 2024 AFLW Preliminary Final between North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Port Adelaide. This follows on from her selection to two VFL finals in September.

AFL Head of Officiating Stephen McBurney said Pearsons' recognition was very well deserved.

"Jordyn has been incredibly consistent throughout 2024 in the VFL and AFLW seasons. Her performances across the AFLW Finals Series has shown her outstanding potential," said Mr McBurney.

"Her dedication to umpiring has driven her to continuously improve both on and off the field.

"We are committed to growing and developing female umpires in our elite program. This award will greatly assist in Jordyn's development as she pursues her elite umpiring career."

As part of the award, Pearson will receive a $10,000 grant to put towards the development of her elite umpiring career.

The criteria for the AFLW Umpire Rising Star is someone with the demonstrated potential to be an umpiring star in all AFL competitions, and that they have a strong team focus and a commitment to elite standards.