Matilda Scholz wins the 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star at the W Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide young gun Matilda Scholz has been named the 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star.

The 19-year-old received 57 out of a possible 60 votes to receive the award ahead of teammate Shineah Goody (48 votes) and Essendon's Amy Gaylor (26).

>> SEE THE FULL VOTES BELOW

LIVE TRACKER AFLW best and fairest, every vote

ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM Stars get seventh blazers, 12 first-timers

RISING STAR Port young gun rewarded for stellar season

MOTY & GOTY High-flying ruck, Crows sharp shooter win



Scholz has quickly become a star of the competition, dazzling fans with her match-winning abilities in the air and on the ground.

Scholz averaged 13.4 disposals, 22.2 hitouts, 4.6 clearances and 3.7 tackles this campaign and was a key factor in Port Adelaide's run to a preliminary final.

Learn More 00:55

This week, AFL.com.au's team of experts also voted Scholz as the best young player this season, ahead of Goody and Collingwood's Lucy Cronin.

Scholz is Port Adelaide's second recipient of the award, following 2022 season seven winner Hannah Ewings.

Scholz won the club's best first year player award in 2023 and finished third in its best and fairest, while she is also a two-time member of the AFLPA 22under22 squad.

Matilda Scholz poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Her teammate, Goody, has also had an exceptional year in which she was a member of the All-Australian squad. Goody has become an integral cog to Lauren Arnell's midfield mix, quickly asserting herself as one of the brightest young stars of the competition.

Bombers defender Gaylor also finished on the podium, while Cronin and Eagles defender Beth Schilling rounded out the top five.

The winner is determined by members of the All-Australian selection panel, who each give votes in a 5-4-3-2-1 format.

To be eligible, players must be under the age of 21 on 31 December and cannot have been previously nominated for the award, unless they have played 10 games or less at the start of the season.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star voting

1st – Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide): 57 votes

2nd – Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide): 48 votes

3rd – Amy Gaylor (Essendon): 26 votes

4th – Lucy Cronin (Collingwood): 22 votes

5th – Beth Schilling (West Coast Eagles): 12 votes

FULL VOTES

Gemma Bastiani

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

3. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

2. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

1. Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Jason Bennett

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

1. Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Sarah Black

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

3. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

2. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

1. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Laura Kane

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

2. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

1. Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Katie Loynes

5. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

4. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

1. Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Josh Mahoney

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

1. Mikayla Williamson (Hawthorn)

Emma Moore

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

2. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

1. J'Noemi Anderson (St Kilda)

Erin Phillips

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

2. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

1. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Eliza Reilly

5. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

4. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

1. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Narelle Smith

5. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

4. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

1. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Kelli Underwood

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

3. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

2. Beth Schilling (West Coast)

1. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Megan Waters

5. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

4. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

3. Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

2. Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

1. Beth Schilling (West Coast)