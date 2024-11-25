Brisbane and Adelaide lead the way while three Irishwomen win a spot in the 2024 All-Australian side

Jasmine Garner, Taylor Smith and Aishling Moloney. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Adelaide have dominated the 2024 AFLW All-Australian side with four players each, while there are 12 first-timers in the annual team of the season.

Equal leading goalkicker Taylor Smith features for the first time alongside fellow Lions Sophie Conway, Ally Anderson and Belle Dawes, while Ebony Marinoff leads the way for the Crows along with Chelsea Biddell, Chelsea Randall and Caitlin Gould.

Marinoff has picked up her seventh blazer, as has North Melbourne midfielder Jasmine Garner, with the pair now one behind Emma Kearney's all-time record of eight.

Garner has been named captain of the side, while Marinoff is her deputy.

The team features 12 debutants, including Fremantle ruck Mim Strom and Hawthorn defender Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

The Irish presence in the AFLW has never been stronger, highlighted by the fact three Irish players have made the team; Dockers recruit Aisling McCarthy, equal leading goalkicker Aishling Moloney and Hawks jet Aileen Gilroy.

The forward line has had a complete revamp from the 2023 side, with the six recognised forwards all new members.

West Coast's Ella Roberts is the youngest member of the side at 19, while Crows veteran Randall is still dominating the league at 33 years.

Ten clubs are represented, with the Lions and Crows leading the charge with four members each ahead of the Roos and Dockers with three and the Hawks with two.

Eight players retained their place in the team from last year's side edition; Garner, Marinoff, Biddell, Conway, Anderson, Emma O'Driscoll, Charlie Rowbottom and Ash Riddell.

2024 All-Australian team

FB: Chelsea Biddell, Brenna Tarrant

HB: Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Emma O'Driscoll, Maddison Gay

C: Sophie Conway, Ash Riddell, Ella Roberts

Foll: Mim Strom, Jasmine Garner (c), Ebony Marinoff (vc)

HF: Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney, Aileen Gilroy

FF: Caitlin Gould, Taylor Smith

I/C: Chelsea Randall, Charlie Rowbottom, Alice O'Loughlin, Ally Anderson, Belle Dawes

Team members by club

Adelaide - 4

Brisbane - 4

North Melbourne - 3

Fremantle - 3

Hawthorn - 2

Essendon - 1

Geelong - 1

Gold Coast - 1

Sydney - 1

West Coast - 1

AFLW All-Australian panel: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Gemma Bastiani (AFL Media and ABC), Jason Bennett (Channel Seven), Sarah Black (AFL Media), Laura Kane (AFL Executive General Manager Football), Katie Loynes (Former player GWS and Carlton), Josh Mahoney (AFL General Manager Football Operations), Emma Moore (AFL General Manager AFLW), Erin Phillips (Former Adel/PA player and AFL Performance Lead), Eliza Reilly (CODE media), Narelle Smith (Former Adel. Assistant coach), Kelli Underwood (Fox Footy and ABC) and Megan Waters (Fox Footy).