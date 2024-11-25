Matilda Scholz and Hannah Munyard win the 2024 Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year and NAB AFLW Goal of the Year respectively

Matilda Scholz (left) and Hannah Munyard during 2024. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide young gun Matilda Scholz and Adelaide forward Hannah Munyard have taken out the 2024 Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year and 2024 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year respectively.

Scholz’s outstanding mark against Collingwood in week seven earned her the award, while Munyard's stunning finish against St Kilda in week six also caught the eyes of voters.

LIVE TRACKER AFLW best and fairest, every vote

ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM Stars get seventh blazers, 12 first-timers

RISING STAR Port young gun rewarded for stellar season

MOTY & GOTY High-flying ruck, Crows sharp shooter win

Scholz edged out Hawthorn’s Mattea Breed and Geelong’s Rachel Kearns, while Munyard prevailed over Port Adelaide’s Gemma Houghton and the Western Bulldogs’ De Berry.

Power midfielder Maria Moloney drove the ball deep inside 50 as Scholz rose above a big pack, her teammates flocking towards her to celebrate.

Learn More 00:21

Munyard put on the afterburners close to the boundary line, sneaking past two St Kilda defenders before composing herself and executing a superb checkside goal.

Scholz won $50,000 and 2 million Velocity Points for her grab, while Munyard also won $50,000, with $10,000 donated to her local club.

Both awards were decided by a combination of votes from the AFLW All-Australian Panel and the public.