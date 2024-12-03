North Melbourne is set to lose a handful of fringe players in the off-season

Lulu Pullar celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Carlton on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY and West Coast are among the sides set to benefit from North Melbourne's extraordinary AFLW dominance this season, with the two clubs hoping to poach talent from the fringes of a strong Kangaroos team.

The Swans are deep in talks to land talented winger Lulu Pullar after she was only named as an emergency in the Grand Final team, while the Eagles are set to secure ruck Liz McGrath from Arden Street.

Pullar has spent the past two seasons at North Melbourne and was a mainstay in the senior side throughout 2023, playing in its Grand Final loss to Brisbane, but featured in just one game all year during the successful 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old, who also played 14 games for Brisbane before crossing to North, now appears set to join her third club at Sydney having also garnered some interest from other clubs across the competition.

McGrath is also set to depart the Roos and is poised to join West Coast, having been stuck behind Emma King and Kim Rennie as ruck options this season.

Liz McGrath at North Melbourne training on November 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 184cm ruck played three games for Port Adelaide in its maiden AFLW campaign, but didn't manage a senior appearance across her two seasons with the Kangaroos.

Along with the impending addition of Pullar, Sydney is also attempting to land Geelong's Darcy Moloney during this year's AFLW Trade Period. However, West Coast also maintains an interest in the talented Cats midfielder.

But the Eagles are now considered certainties to secure McGrath, ensuring added competition and ruck depth at the club alongside promising young duo Sarah Lakay and Lauren Wakfer.

Lakay has recently accepted a contract extension to remain at the Eagles.