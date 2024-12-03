St Kilda is targeting Amber Clarke and Richmond is making a move for the uncontracted Paige Scott

Amber Clarke in action during the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has become the subject of a rival raid as both of its top 10 picks from the 2022 AFLW Draft attract interest, with St Kilda targeting Amber Clarke and with Richmond courting a move for Paige Scott.

The Saints are expected to be a key player in this year's AFLW Trade Period and are understood to be keen to secure Clarke, who the Bombers claimed with the No.4 pick from the 2022 pool.

Clarke is contracted at Essendon through until the end of next season, with the Bombers adamant she will be held to her deal, though rivals believe the Saints have shown a willingness to be bold in their trading this off-season.

They hold the No.8 selection in the first ever national draft, which will be held on December 16, while they have made an active start to the AFLW Trade Period which is set to open on Thursday.

Hawthorn's former top 10 pick Charlotte Baskaran – also from the 2022 crop – has already requested a trade to Nick Dal Santo's side, while veteran midfielder Nicola Barr is another who will head to RSEA Park from Greater Western Sydney.

Scott, Essendon’s No.8 selection from the 2022 draft pool, is uncontracted at the Bombers beyond this season and has garnered interest from Richmond as the Tigers look to add to their forward line stocks.

Clarke and Scott have both become mainstays in Essendon's AFLW side since joining the club, making 29 and 28 appearances respectively across their first three seasons at the Bombers.

Clarke played in nine of Essendon's 11 games this year – including in its elimination final defeat to Fremantle – and kicked six goals, while Scott featured seven times before losing their place in the side late in the season.

Their potential departures could mean that four of the top 10 within the 2022 draft crop could make moves during this year's AFLW Trade Period, with Baskaran (pick No.9) headed to St Kilda and with uncertainty still swirling around the future of Port Adelaide's Hannah Ewings (pick No.3).