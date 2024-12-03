Najwa Allen wants to head to Hawthorn ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Najwa Allen in action during the 2023 preliminary final match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE premiership defender Najwa Allen has requested a trade to Hawthorn.

Allen has played 45 games for the Crows, but dealt with persistent hamstring injuries this season that limited the veteran to just one senior appearance.

She has subsequently requested a move to the Hawks, with Dan Webster’s side looking for additional experience as it seeks to improve upon its exciting top two finish this year.

Allen, 30, was a member of Adelaide’s Grand Final side that lost to Brisbane in 2021 before helping the Crows to premiership glory the following year when it defeated Melbourne in the season six decider.

Hawthorn is expected to trade for Allen and remains in the hunt for uncontracted Melbourne superstar Tayla Harris, who is still weighing up her future amid interest from both the Hawks and Collingwood.

The Hawks currently have picks No.14, 32, 50 and 68 to play with in the upcoming Trade Period, which begins on Thursday, but could also amass more selections as a result of players heading elsewhere.

The club remains in a fight to retain uncontracted midfielder Mattea Breed amid rival interest, while former top 10 pick Charlotte Baskaran has already requested a trade to St Kilda.

Mattea Breed in action during Hawthorn's clash with GWS in AFLW round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the expectation that Allen will head to Hawthorn, Adelaide is confident it will extend star winger Maddi Newman to a new deal amid significant interest from a host of Victorian clubs led by Carlton.

Zoe Prowse also attracted interest from Carlton and Sydney, but is set to stay at the Crows, while Hannah Munyard is another likely to remain in South Australia despite interest from Victorian rivals.

However, Taylah Levy remains a wanted prospect and has attracted interest from Carlton, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.