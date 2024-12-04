Co-hosts Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

A general view during the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO AFLW players have thrown their support behind the night-time slot for the season decider after its success this year.

The 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final's 7.45pm AEDT kick-off this year proved to be a roaring success for both players and spectators.

Aussie pop rock group Lime Cordiale featured as the Telstra pre-game entertainment before a scintillating season decider between the North Melbourne and Brisbane.

"I loved it," Richmond player Sarah Hosking told AFL.com.au's Tagged.

"You get the atmosphere of everything. Lime Cordiale played, and the sun is still out, it's still warm and it feels like it's day time.

"Then you get this beautiful sunset coming down, the evening starts to get a little bit cooler and then you're into a night game.

"The atmosphere was honestly amazing, it was a sellout game, the crowd was involved, I genuinely think it was a great time to be playing."

Learn More 29:39

Hosking and co-host Sarah Rowe hope that the League continued to pursue the evening slot, perhaps introducing it in the men's as well given its success.

"You saw the players at the end and Darren Crocker too, everyone sort of made comment on hopefully we'll see it in the men's and in the women's and it's a consistent thing because I really enjoyed it," Rowe said.

In fresh episodes of Tagged every Tuesday, co-hosts Hosking and Rowe will tackle everything from pop culture to the latest footy news.

This week's jam-packed episode also includes:

A life coach's approach to New Year's resolutions

Hosko and Rowey reflect on the best and worst of 2024

Respect where respect is due: how North got it done on Grand Final day

'Kween' Kearney and Garner for Gold

The verdict on night Grand Finals

Blurred lines for dual-sport athletes

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on AFL.com.au and the AFLW and the AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.