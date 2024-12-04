Bella Eddey couldn't wipe the smile off her face after helping North Melbourne to a stunning premiership

Bella Eddey (left) and Amy Smith celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S nothing sweeter than premiership success, according to North Melbourne's Bella Eddey.

As she basked in premiership glory at Ikon Park late on Saturday night, Eddey was beaming with pride after the club's record-breaking season.

The Roos became the first AFL or AFLW side to go through an entire season undefeated, a result only possible given the depth of their squad.

While the Roos are definitely not short of any firepower given they possess the likes of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Emma Kearney, it takes an entire squad to achieve premiership success.

"It feels unreal, it's like everything you imagine it to be and more, even better. It's so good and I'm so proud of everyone," Eddey told AFL.com.au after the game.

One of the Roos' most important role players, Eddey had a career-best season in 2024.

The lively Roo booted 10 goals across her 2024 season, averaging 12 disposals, 3.3 tackles, 3.6 score involvements, 11.8 pressure acts and 6.9 contested possessions.

Those are career-high statistics in all of those metrics, underlying the serious growth she has undergone this year.

Eddey credits star duo Kearney and spearhead Kate Shierlaw as two key contributors to her individual improvement.

"I honestly couldn't thank them enough. They've taken me under their wing, and I couldn't thank them more. I absolutely love them as people, as players, they're both so dedicated and they're North through and through. I can't speak highly enough of them and the way they go about it," Eddey said.

The trio have grown close in 2024 and Eddey said they gave her the belief to back in her skills and play to her strengths.

"(The biggest takeaway) is probably just to work hard and trust myself and stick at it. Just watching the way they go about it has taught me a lot and the confidence they have instilled in me has been enormous," she said.

Bella Eddey, Alice O’Loughlin, Jenna Bruton and Kate Shierlaw celebrate during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I absolutely love being their teammate and their friend so to call them premiership players and to be a premiership teammate to them is really special."

Eddey has also thrived under the tutelage of head coach Darren Crocker, the playing group often joking that she is one of Crocker's favourites.

Eddey praised Crocker's contributions to the club as a father figure.

"He built this system up, the system that just won us a flag, he built that from the ground up when he came into the club four years ago," she said.

"We just love him, he's literally like our dad at the footy club. He's so supportive and I couldn't be happier for him that we've got the flag."

Now a thriving footballer at the top level, Eddey is beginning to put time and attention into helping out the next generation of aspiring footballers.

Eddey has joined the coaching ranks of Coates Talent League club the Sandringham Dragons and will provide valuable insights and expertise to the next wave of young stars.

The Dragons' coaching panel has had a shake-up over the off-season, with former Carlton and Greater Western Sydney player Phoebe McWilliams also set to work alongside head coach Martha Cantwell.

Eddey was a former player at the Dragons and is excited to return to RSEA Park for the 2025 season.

"I saw the ad for it and I used to play there and I'm interested in coaching so I thought, why not just apply? I got the job and I'm just super excited to go down there and help some young girls get drafted and help them in their footy career," she said.

"I kind of want to give back a little bit, it's been really fun so far. I've already started and hopefully I'll take the medal down to them during the week."

Eddey is looking forward to continuing to act as a role model for the younger generation, showing young boys and girls that they too can pursue and achieve their dreams.

"It's a really special opportunity. It's definitely not one that I take lightly. It wasn't an opportunity that we had before AFLW was made, so I think it's really special," she said.

"To see all the little kids on the sideline at the moment, it's just awesome. It wasn't like this 10 years ago, so I just think it's so great to be in this position, I'm very humbled."

Once upon a time, Eddey looked up to her new premiership teammates, now she hopes that she and her teammates can continue to inspire the next generation.

