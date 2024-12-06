Nick Dal Santo has signed on as St Kilda's AFLW coach for another two season despite another year without making finals

Nick Dal Santo addresses players during the match between St Kilda and Melbourne at RSEA Park in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA AFLW coach Nick Dal Santo has signed a contract extension, tying him to the club till the end of 2026.

The 2026 season would be Dal Santo's sixth in the role, having first been appointed for season six, 2022.

The Saints have taken a marked step forward over Dal Santo's first four years, but stagnated somewhat this year on the back of a tougher draw.

Their first AFLW finals series remains elusive, and the pressure is on to crack the top eight.

St Kilda under Dal Santo



S6, 2022: two wins, eight losses, 53.1 per cent, 13th of 14 teams

S7, 2022: three wins, seven losses, 82.8 per cent, 13th of 18 teams

2023: six wins, four losses, 102.3 per cent, ninth of 18 teams

2024: four wins, seven losses, 95.7 per cent, 11 of 18 teams

"Nick has been pivotal in growing our program into the elite environment it is today," St Kilda executive general manager of AFLW Tessie McManus said.

"The team loves being coached by him and the connection he has with not only our players, but our staff right across the business, exemplifies his character and demonstrates his passion for the club.

"The unity of the squad and the development of many of our players, especially the younger core, is a testament to his coaching ability and the culture he has built at the club.

"While this season didn’t deliver the on-field results we were hoping for, we firmly believe Nick is the best fit for this role and we are excited to see where he leads the team next season."

St Kilda is in the midst of a busy trade period, targeting Charlotte Baskaran (Hawthorn), Nic Barr (GWS) and the contracted Amber Clarke (Essendon), which appears to be the least likely of the three to go through.

The Saints' first selection in the Telstra AFLW Draft is currently pick No.8.