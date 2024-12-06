Lily Mithen is set to head to Gold Coast as a new version of a six-club mega-trade gains momentum

Lily Mithen and Georgia Campbell celebrate a goal during Melbourne's win over Adelaide in AFLW round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A MULTI-CLUB AFLW mega deal has remarkably been revived in a much changed format, with Lily Mithen set to get to Gold Coast as part of a six-team trade featuring 16 different pick swaps.

The deal includes Melbourne, Gold Coast, Collingwood, Adelaide, Richmond and Geelong, though Mithen is the only player involved, with the clubs all set to exchange a variation of first and second-round picks.

The deal leaves Tayla Harris’ move to Hawthorn suddenly in the balance, with Melbourne now preparing to renew contract talks to retain the forward after a different version of a seven-club trade fell through on Thursday.

Full details of the six-club, one-player, 16-pick AFLW trade that has been lodged with the League... @AFLcomau https://t.co/dnjYgiqi8y pic.twitter.com/uKybslkSvJ — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) December 6, 2024

Hawthorn is no longer involved in the multi-club deal, meaning it will now have to negotiate trades for Harris from Melbourne and Najwa Allen from Adelaide separately while sending Charlotte Baskaran to St Kilda.

The Hawks had been reluctant to slide their No.14 pick back a few spots to secure Harris and Allen as part of the earlier version of the multi-club trade, complicating their negotiations with the Demons.

Melbourne has been adamant that pick No.14 must be involved in a Harris trade in some capacity, while the club has also been open to retaining the 27-year-old despite allowing her to explore her options.

Collingwood had earlier shown an interest in Harris, but the Pies are no longer in consideration for the key forward, leaving it suddenly possible that Harris returns to Melbourne for season 2025.

Tayla Harris and Lily Mithen on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Mithen is now the only player involved in the mega deal, with the Melbourne premiership midfielder set to move to Gold Coast in a trade that will land the Demons the No.2 selection and ensure the Suns bank later picks.

Gold Coast has three Academy prospects – Havana Harris, Tara Harrington and Mia Salisbury – who could all attract first-round bids, with the Suns needing to match those selections with picks within 18 spots of where the bids land.

Collingwood will secure extra second-round picks, Adelaide and Richmond will both shift up the draft order, while Geelong will land an extra first-round selection as part of the deal.

A six-club, four-player deal had been negotiated earlier this week that would have unlocked trades for Harris, Mithen, Allen and Baskaran, but ultimately the deal couldn’t be completed.

It was later expanded to a seven-club, four-player deal – featuring Melbourne, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Adelaide, Geelong and Collingwood – though that also fell through late on Thursday afternoon.

Clubs then began to renegotiate late on Thursday night without Hawthorn’s involvement, with Richmond coming to the party for pick swaps and with St Kilda also backing out following the removal of Baskaran from the deal.

Adelaide remained in the picture for pick swaps, despite Allen no longer being involved.

Harris, a four-time All-Australian and a 2022 premiership winner for Melbourne, had appeared as though she would be the most high-profile player available for trade during this year’s AFLW exchange window.

Mithen is an 82-game player for the Demons and was also a premiership winner for the club, but had recently shown an openness to moving to the Suns despite holding a contract through to 2026.