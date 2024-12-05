Kate McCarthy is not sold on Tayla Harris' potential move to Hawthorn during this year's trade period

Tayla Harris in action during the Qualifying Final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH Hawthorn currently in the box seat to land the out-of-contract Tayla Harris, Kate McCarthy has questioned whether the Hawks are the right fit.

Harris has also commanded interest from wooden-spooner Collingwood, which seriously struggled for a reliable target in front of goal this year.

"I think it is a little bit of a red flag, considering what they're building at Hawthorn and how they've gone about what they've built," she said on The W Show.

"Obviously, Daniel Webster is a coach that loves system, and loves players who fit that system. Tayla is a player who we all know has a great personality, she loves doing things her way, which she is more than welcome to – that's not a crack on Tayla or her as a person – [but] whether that will fit with the system that Hawthorn wants?"

Hawthorn already has Aine McDonagh (26 years old) and Bridie Hipwell (20) as key targets, with Lou Stephenson (29) chipping in when required.

Collingwood also plays in a style that would benefit a lead-up forward, with very direct delivery into attack.

"You know how desperate Collingwood are to get a key forward, if I was Tayla, I'd probably look more towards Collingwood for the more – not success, but benefit – you can have in a game style that you potentially want to play," McCarthy said.

"Whereas she's going to have to fit a pretty strict system at Hawthorn, I see, and I feel like the forwards they've got there this year have performed pretty well as well.

"I'm not sure why Hawthorn – as they're building – would want to disrupt that, quite frankly."