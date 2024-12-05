A deal has been floated that would see four players get their trade wishes

Tayla Harris and Lily Mithen on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A POTENTIAL six-club deal has been mooted to unlock blockbuster AFLW trades for Tayla Harris, Lily Mithen and a handful of other players, with the League's Trade Period officially opening on Thursday.

Harris is yet to formally request a trade away from Melbourne but has a clear preference to get to Hawthorn, despite interest from Collingwood, while Mithen is understood to be open to joining Gold Coast.

A six-club, four-player trade has subsequently been speculated that would see Melbourne, Hawthorn and Gold Coast involved, as well as St Kilda, Adelaide and North Melbourne.

The potential trade, which remained in a precarious position when the Trade Period opened on Thursday morning, would see Harris (Hawthorn), Mithen (Gold Coast), Najwa Allen (Hawthorn) and Charlotte Baskaran (St Kilda) get to their preferred clubs.

The Demons would subsequently land the coveted No.2 pick (from the Suns) and multiple top 10 selections, while the Crows and the Kangas would shuffle up the draft order with their first-round picks.

Charlotte Baskaran at Hawthorn training in October 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns would bank multiple later picks, in addition to landing Mithen, which the club would then use to match Academy bids on its trio of potential first-round prospects - Havana Harris, Tara Harrington and Mia Salisbury.

However, the six-club deal hinges on whether Hawthorn would be willing to part with pick No.14 as part of a trade for Harris and Allen, with the likelihood still being that the deals are broken up independently.

Melbourne has separately been shopping its No.10 selection to rival clubs as part of potential pick swap deals as a contingency plan, should a move taking Harris to Hawthorn fall over.

A trade taking Mithen to Gold Coast appears a formality regardless of whether it's completed as part of the mega trade or independently, with Melbourne considered a certainty to ultimately land the No.2 pick as part of the move.

Lily Mithen in action during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Talks have also been held for Baskaran to head to St Kilda and for Allen to get to Hawthorn separately to any potential six-club trade, with both having already formally requested moves.

Elsewhere, Carlton is expected to wrap up a trade for Gold Coast's captain Tara Bohanna across the next six days, while Sydney is tipped to land Geelong midfielder Darcy Moloney and North Melbourne's Lulu Pullar.

St Kilda is set to secure Greater Western Sydney veteran Nicola Barr and is also chasing a deal for Essendon youngster Amber Clarke, while Richmond is moving for Dons forward Paige Scott.

The Giants will trade for Western Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown and are also interested in Adelaide's Taylah Levy, while Port Adelaide is expected to lock up a move for Sydney's Ella Heads.