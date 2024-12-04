Take a look at what every club will be targeting in the AFLW trade period

Charlotte Baskaran, Tara Bohanna and Tayla Harris. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW trade period opens on Thursday for another year and will run until next Wednesday ahead of the draft on Monday, December 16.

Here's a club-by-club guide to all the rumoured moves so far and what each club could be targeting over the next few weeks.

A bit of a fresh perspective wouldn't hurt the Crows, who are always contending but have struggled to reach the decider in recent years. Some help in attack for Caitlin Gould, particularly in the air, will certainly be on the cards, given the side's want to use Danielle Ponter through the middle of the ground. Meanwhile, some increased outside run to help Niamh Kelly would be handy, although keeping a hold of Madi Newman has been a big win. Premiership defender Najwa Allen has requested a trade to Hawthorn.

Najwa Allen in action during the 2023 preliminary final match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have played in each of the past three AFLW Grand Finals, and their list is in solid shape given their lack of access to top draft picks in recent years. There are some areas they could target during the trade period to bolster the list to attack another finals series, particularly key defensive depth. Kate Lutkins has retired and it seems like Poppy Boltz will be an eventual midfield option given her junior football talents, so bringing in some help for Jennifer Dunne over the long term wouldn't hurt. In attack, a mid-sized option to fill the gap between talls Taylor Smith and Dakota Davidson and smalls Courtney Hodder and Lily Postlethwaite wouldn't hurt, but the impending addition of Irishwoman Neasa Dooley will also help in this regard.

Kate Lutkins during the round nine AFLW match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at SkyBus Stadium, October 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton is in desperate need of a tall forward and targeting Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna as priority number one. Bohanna would add some much-needed support to the forward half, lifting some pressure off the likes of Mia Austin and the Moody twins, Celine and Breann. The Blues did have some interest in Swan Ella Heads, but she looks destined to join Port Adelaide, while Adelaide winger Maddi Newman looks likely to stay at the Crows despite getting interest from the Blues.

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A goalkicking forward should be at the top of Collingwood's wish list and that's exactly what they're targeting, having shown interest in Melbourne forward Tayla Harris. Harris would be an immediate fix for a forward line that struggled in 2024, with a strong aerial presence and goalkicking history. The Pies also had interest in fringe Hawk Charlotte Baskaran, but she seems destined for the Saints.

Tayla Harris during Melbourne's official team photo day at AAMI Park on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Injuries to Bonnie Toogood and Steph Wales this year exposed a slight weakness in the Bombers' tall stocks in the front half of the ground. Sophie Alexander is the current depth option on both lines and works hard, but is 31 years old and closer to the end of her career than the start, while both Amber Clarke and Paige Scott have been linked to trades, which would create a gap in attack. It is unclear whether Essendon is keen to hit the trade period hard to bring players in, or opt for draftees to fill these gaps.

Amber Clarke in action during the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Emma O'Driscoll has been named All-Australian over the past two seasons, and has held together the Dockers' backline in that time, but could use a little more help over the long term. Generally the Dockers are a little undersized against key forwards, so a tall, physical defensive option on the younger side could be an ideal inclusion. The answer may come via Tunisha Kikoak, who played the bulk of the 2024 season up forward, but if that is Fremantle's path, another marking key forward will be imperative.

Tunisha Kikoak celebrates a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Olivia Fuller was inactive, Erin Hoare has retired and Lilly Pearce was delisted so all signs point towards the Cats targeting some ruck depth. They have already added cross-code rookie Caitie Tipping, but some support for her, given how raw she is, wouldn't go astray. Will that be via trade or draft? Youngster Darcy Moloney has strong links to Sydney and could be on the way out, which means targeting some more midfield depth will be a priority.

Darcy Moloney kicks for goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at Henson Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It looks as though the Suns will retain reigning best and fairest winner Charlie Rowbottom, despite interest from other clubs. Rowbottom has developed into one of the game’s biggest stars and is integral to the team and identity of Gold Coast, so it's vital she stays. Captain Tara Bohanna has been targeted by Carlton and could be on the move, but the Suns are making an audacious play at landing Melbourne midfielder Lily Mithen. The Dees are looking at trading Mithen and a top 20 pick in exchange for Gold Coast's pick two selection. The Suns also have rights to Academy star Havana Harris, who is a likely top three prospect in an open draft.

Georgia Campbell and Lily Mithen celebrate a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have already been linked to Western Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown, who would slot in nicely alongside her former teammate Isabel Huntington. But support right across the list is needed for the Giants. An attention-grabbing key forward who can form a neat trio with Zarlie Goldsworthy and Tarni Evans would be a strong addition. Some defensive depth also needs to be a priority, particularly if Evans is to stay in attack, and Kaitlyn Srhoj can establish herself in a half back/wing rotation. Meanwhile, around the ball, some dynamic support for Alyce Parker and Bec Beeson, ideally a bigger body, wouldn't go astray.

Eleanor Brown in action during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn has been linked to Melbourne forward Tayla Harris to strengthen an already-strong attack, while the Hawks look set to lose both Charlotte Baskaran and Mattea Breed. Because of this, increasing their midfield depth – particularly big-bodied midfielders – will be important if they are to go better than its straight-sets finals exit in 2024. Should it lose both Baskaran and Breed, the Hawks will take a strong hand into the draft, which has a glut of highly talented midfielders to choose from.

Mattea Breed in action during Hawthorn's clash with GWS in AFLW round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dees look set to continue their rebuild on the run by hitting the draft hard. There are two established stars - Tayla Harris and Lily Mithen - who could be on the way out as a result. Harris has strong interest from Hawthorn and Collingwood, while Mithen has been linked to Gold Coast. Should the Dees trade both, they should have a strong draft hand, which would help to refresh their list.

Tayla Harris and Lily Mithen on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the most complete seasons ever seen in elite football, North Melbourne doesn't have a whole lot of gaps to fill. The Roos' activity in the trade period is likely, instead, to be loading up on draft selections as fringe players search for more opportunity elsewhere. Lulu Pullar looks set to head to Sydney, while ruck option Liz McGrath is likely to land at West Coast. Given the age profile of North Melbourne's list, adding young talent via the draft to develop over time looks like the tactic.

Lulu Pullar gets a kick away during North Melbourne's qualifying final against Melbourne on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Having delisted intercepting defender Alex Ballard and with key back Ange Foley retired, Port Adelaide seems ready to fill the gap with Sydney's Ella Heads. That is likely to be the Power's first priority throughout the trade period, with the 21-year-old Heads the perfect fit for the club's age profile. The position of Hannah Ewings is still up in the air and she may be out the door during the trade period. But outside of this, adding more seriously talented youth through the draft is a likely strategy.

Port Adelaide's Hannah Ewings after the drawn match against Carlton in AFLW season seven. Picture: AFL Photos

Landing some more elements to the midfield is a continuous challenge for Richmond, where Monique Conti is still required to be the star. Yet to be publicly linked to any major trade movements, there is every chance the Tigers are going to prepare to move on some fringe players to add to their draft hand, and hit what will be a generational draft hard to build out a long-term list.

Ryan Ferguson is seen during Richmond's official team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It looks as though the Saints will be one of the most active clubs in this year's trade period. Giants veteran Nicola Barr will add plenty of experience and versatility to the midfield group, while young Hawk Charlotte Baskaran has fallen out of favour under Daniel Webster and could be on the move as she seeks greater senior opportunities. The Saints are also targeting contracted Bomber Amber Clarke, who would add another dimension to Nick Dal Santo's forward group.

Nicola Barr in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against North Melbourne on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans need to increase their depth in defence – particularly key backs – and reliability with ball in hand, and they've made no secret that their plan is to bring in experience as well as draft talent. Geelong midfielder Darcy Moloney has been linked, with increased midfield depth likely to allow players like Sofia Hurley, Laura Gardiner and Montana Ham a little more freedom in their midfield/forward rotations, while Ella Heads is set to land at Port Adelaide. There may be a move for a young, tall defender to help Alice Mitchell and Brenna Tarrant contend with opposition key forwards.

Ella Heads looks on ahead of the AFL R8 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Henson Park on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward support is a must for the Eagles, who have relied on small Kellie Gibson and utility Amy Franklin to set up their attack, while young gun Ella Roberts has also spent some time up forward. There were suggestions they might lure Tayla Harris out west for a reunion with coach Daisy Pearce, but Harris now seems set to stay in Victoria. Meanwhile, more ruck strength will also be on the cards – potentially Roo and former Port Adelaide ruck Liz McGrath - with Lauren Wakfer battling while undersized and Sarah Lakay battling fitness issues in recent years.

Liz McGrath at North Melbourne training on November 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adding to the midfield and forward lines will no doubt be a focus for the Bulldogs throughout the off season. Given the strength of this year's draft class and the number of highly skilled midfielders and forwards available, they would be forgiven for focusing heavily on recruiting young players at the draft. But another experienced, hardened player from another club wouldn't go astray. Positively for the club, several important players who were expected to seek trades have opted to stick around, including Isabelle Pritchard, who has signed until 2027, and Isabella Grant, who has extended until 2026.