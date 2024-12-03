Neasa Dooley in action for Kildare in 2023. Picture: X / @karlgor

BRISBANE is set to sign classy Irishwoman Neasa Dooley as a rookie for the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

Hailing from County Kildare, she is a forward in Gaelic football. Dooley boasts an attacking intent and a neat kicking technique that the club expects will transfer well to the Australian game.

Most recently, Dooley scored a match-winning penalty to claim victory over Laois, keeping Kildare in the senior ladies division, rather than being subjected to relegation.

She will likely slot into the Lions' forward line alongside 2024 All-Australian Taylor Smith and 2023 All-Australian Dakota Davidson as a mid-sized, running option. Her size and speed will complement the height and strength of the key pair.

Given her capacity to run and move around traffic, there is also potential for her to play a role higher up the field, but likely remains largely in the front half.

Dooley was first spotted by Lions senior coach Craig Starcevich on a trip to Ireland last off season to scout talent. He noted Dooley's willingness to take games on and break lines, a trait greatly valued at the Lions, with Cathy Svarc, Jade Ellenger, and fellow Irishwoman Orla O'Dwyer examples of that type of player already on the list.

Orla O'Dwyer in action during the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane has a strong track record with Irish recruits in its AFLW program, with O'Dwyer a two-time premiership player, and 2022 (S6) All-Australian, while key defender Jennifer Dunne proved to be an important part of the side's 2023 premiership.

Heading into the player movement period, and December's draft, the Lions have locked away the bulk of their list on multiple year deals, while inaugural player Kate Lutkins has announced her retirement from the game.