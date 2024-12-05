Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney are set to sign Irish players ahead of the 2025 AFLW season

Kayleigh Cronin (left) celebrates Kerry's win in the LGFA final. Picture: Instagram/kayleighcronin96

ADELAIDE is set to land Irish rookie Kayleigh Cronin, a Gaelic footballer from Kerry who took out this year's All-Ireland player of the final.

The equivalent of best-on-ground in an AFLW Grand Final, Cronin was also named in the All-Star side, and was on the shortlist for "footballer on the year".

The 28-year-old has played a key defensive role for Kerry, who broke a 31-year All-Ireland drought a few months ago.

She also has a background in discus.

Greater Western Sydney is set to sign Dublin's Grace Kos, with an eye to potentially partnering her with Eilish O'Dowd in the ruck.

Kos stands just short of 180cm, but the Giants rate her combination of speed and endurance.

While both Kos and O'Dowd have played for Dublin, the pair didn't cross over at the club.

Both clubs have a history of investing in Irish players, with Niamh Kelly and Amy Boyle-Carr currently on Adelaide's books, and O'Dowd at the Giants.

Ailish Considine previously played for the Crows, Yvonne Bonner played for both clubs, while GWS champion Cora Staunton was the first AFLW player recruited directly from Ireland, Bríd Stack joining her in the charcoal and orange a few years later.