Essendon defender Ash Van Loon is in Sydney's sights as a trade target

Ash Van Loon in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SYDNEY is targeting Essendon defender Ash Van Loon in its quest to boost its backline.

Swans coach Scott Gowans has been on the record about his club's bid to recruit defenders this trade period, although Zoe Prowse opted to stay at Adelaide after an approach from the harbour side.

Van Loon, 20, looms as a possible reinforcement, but it's understood both clubs remain quite some way apart in what would constitute a suitable trade.

The out-of-contract defender is seen as an integral part of Essendon's backline, a reliable performer who played all 11 games this year, averaging career-best disposals and marks in her third AFLW season.

Ash Van Loon tackles Ebony Antonio during the elimination final between Essendon and Fremantle on November 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Darcy Moloney will join former teammate Laura Gardiner at Sydney, the tenacious Cat on the quest for more midfield time, while the Swans remain firmly in the mix for North Melbourne's Lulu Pullar, who played one game this year.

Sydney is set to pick up former Giant Jas Grierson as a delisted free agent, with Gowans having previously coached the inaugural AFLW player at North Melbourne.