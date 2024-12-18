Ebony Marinoff in action during the qualifying final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season that was, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

Fourth (eight wins, three losses, 173.3 per cent)

What worked

Adelaide reaffirmed its status as one of the competition's powerhouses again in 2024, but it couldn't quite put it all together and return to the final match of the season. Ebony Marinoff had a career-best season that saw her secure the AFLW Best and Fairest, while three other teammates made the All-Australian side. Defender Chelsea Biddell became a three-time All-Australian, while veteran Chelsea Randall made it five All-Australian blazers. Key forward Caitlin Gould earned her first recognition after a strong season where she booted 20 goals (ranked third competition-wide), while Danielle Ponter made the extended squad with 16 goals of her own. Jess Allan had her best year in the ruck and Maddi Newman continues to improve each and every game. Anne Hatchard had a strong season as well, even if she didn't quite reach the heights of previous years. The Crows had a really strong year yet again, but they seem to be missing a little something that would put them in the conversation as premiership favourites once more.

Adelaide's All Australian selections, Chelsea Randall, Chelsea Biddell, Ebony Marinoff and Caitlin Gould, during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

What didn't work

As much as a top-four berth should be celebrated, there's so much potential with this Adelaide outfit. Goalkicking inaccuracy hurt the Crows in several close games this year and at the end of the day, you need to be at your best to match it with the heavy-hitters in the competition. The Crows were valiant in defeat against North Melbourne in a qualifying final and took care of business against Fremantle in a semi-final, but they couldn't keep up with Brisbane in the preliminary final. The Crows actually led early in the third quarter, but a one-goal to five second half meant Brisbane ran over the top of them. They matched the Lions in most key metrics that day, but inaccuracy again cost them, kicking 4.8. Curing their goalkicking woes, or simply shaking the yips, needs to be a focus over pre-season. If they had have won more of those close games during the year to secure a home qualifying final, they might have avoided an interstate preliminary trip, too.

Ebony Marinoff and Hannah Munyard after Adelaide's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Season highlight

It has to be Ebony Marinoff, doesn't it? Marinoff put together an outstanding season that saw her clean up a bounty of awards. She claimed the AFLW Best and Fairest, the Players' MVP and the Coaches Award. Marinoff took her game to another level, averaging a League-high 30.5 disposals and 12.2 tackles. She also averaged 16.1 contested possessions, 6.4 clearances and 3.6 marks a match. Marinoff is not only elite in offense, but she is also one of the competition's best defensive midfielders. The 27-year-old does not leave a stone unturned in her quest to improve and also brings those around her into the game. The sky is the limit for 'Noffy'.

What they targeted in the player movement period/draft

They might've lost Najwa Allen (Hawthorn) and Taylah Levy (Greater Western Sydney) to rival clubs, but the Crows landed an exciting double act as well. Former Saint Grace Kelly will unite with sister Niamh and provide plenty of speed and dash, while the acquisition of ex-Power youngster Hannah Ewings is a real wildcard. Ewings didn't feature in 2024 due to personal leave but won the inaugural club best and fairest at Port Adelaide in its first season. If she can get back to her best football, that trade looms as one of the best of the trade period. At the draft, the Crows secured the services of exciting South Australian India Rasheed. Rasheed is the daughter of former tennis champion Roger but has well and truly made a name for herself in elite sport. She is strong in the air and crafty around goals and alongside fellow draftee Georgia McKee, will add more depth to Matthew Clarke's front half setup. They also added speedy Irishwoman Kayleigh Cronin to their list.