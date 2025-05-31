Ella Roberts in action during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the 2025 NAB AFL Women's season fixture now out, clubs and fans alike are poring over their run through the year, and circling games that have a little extra bite.

For some sides it's about getting redemption from a recent run of form against a particular opponent, for others it's about a big occasion for which they need to rise.

So, what is your club's most important game this home and away season?

Round 10 v North Melbourne

Arden Street, 3.05pm AEDT, Saturday, October 18

Two powerhouses of the AFLW, North Melbourne has taken control in this head-to-head in recent years. Adelaide hasn't beaten the Roos in their last three starts, with all three margins eight or fewer points, and two of which were finals losses for the Crows. This year will be coach Matthew 'Doc' Clarke's last season at the helm of the Crows, and with this game so late in the piece, it could have a big say in how the finals series shapes up as he has one last push towards a flag.

Ebony Marinoff tackles Ruby Tripodi during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in the qualifying final on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round five v North Melbourne

Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST, Sunday, September 14

It's hard to look past the Grand Final rematch when it comes to Brisbane after it was "pressured into submission" in the decider according to coach Craig Starcevich. The Lions are used to being at the top, but aren't strangers to approaching a season after a Grand Final loss. Notably, Brisbane has never lost a Grand Final rematch after dropping the decider, but North Melbourne has won the last two between these sides by a combined 74 points – both last year – after the Lions took out the first five in the head-to-head.

Ash Riddell and Ally Anderson compete for the ball during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round four v Western Bulldogs

Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEST, Saturday, September 6

Carlton has a rocky record against the Western Bulldogs, as the pair have traded blows since the very first season. The Blues gave up a then-record score against the Dogs back in 2018, they've played off in Pride matches, and last year they fell by 33 points to the Bulldogs last year after the latter's tumultuous off-season. This year both will be relying on youth, and for two sides who come into this season rather evenly matched, this early-season match-up will be a means test for both outfits.

Maddy Guerin in action during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one v Carlton

Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST, Thursday, August 14

The first match of the 10th AFLW season harkens back to the very first game in 2017 where Carlton beat Collingwood by 35 points. This time around, focus will be on the introduction of exciting young guns Ash Centra for the Pies, and Blues pair Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz, and how each club can bounce back from a couple of lean recent seasons. Last year the Pies were on the receiving end of a dramatic late match-winning goal from Blue Dayna Finn after a five-match winning streak in the head-to-head, so this is an opportunity for Collingwood to get its season off to the right start.

Round three v Richmond

TIO Stadium, 7.15pm ACST, Friday, August 29

Dreamtime returns to Darwin this year, and as the showpiece of the AFLW's Indigenous Round it is an opportunity for players to balance a big occasion with on-field results. Last year the Bombers gave up their narrow lead late in the match, meaning it ended up in a draw, while promising young ruck Steph Wales was felled in the last five minutes by an ACL injury. Ultimately, despite the shared points, because of all this there was a sense that Essendon lost out, so here is an opportunity to get one back.

Sophie Alexander is tackled by Rebecca Miller during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 12 v Adelaide

Norwood Oval, time and date TBC

Although Fremantle and Adelaide are two inaugural sides, the former has beaten the latter just once from nine starts. Two of those losses have also resulted in the Dockers being knocked out of the finals race, including last year. There is an evident gap between where Fremantle has been in recent seasons, and where teams like Adelaide sit, with this no clearer than when considering the combined margin of 70 points in the two head-to-head match-ups between the clubs last year. In the final round of the home and away season, this could very well be a make or break showing for the Dockers.

Ash Brazill tackles Zoe Prowse during Fremantle's semi-final against Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round eight v Carlton

GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT, Sunday, October 5

When these sides met last year, it was an uncharacteristically poor showing from Geelong in which it went goalless against a Carlton that ultimately finished 14th on the ladder. The Cats struggled last year following an impressive 2023 campaign, a result of injury and player availability problems, but if they are to bounce back these are the games that they simply must win to prove they're back on track.

Meghan McDonald and Zali Friswell tackle Keeley Sherar during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Round eight v Brisbane

People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST, Saturday, October 4

The Suns have been steadily getting closer to the Lions after a tough patch in 2021 and 2022. Last year's margin of 16 points was the nearest they've been since the very first QClash in 2020 – which ended in a draw – and now with a new coach at the helm, and some young talent that by round eight will have found their feet at the level, there is certainly an expectation for that margin to narrow once more.

Charlie Rowbottom tackles Natalie Grider during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Round six v Sydney

Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST, Sunday, September 21

Of all the state-based rivalries, GWS is the only established side to have lost to its cross-town younger sibling, having lost the last two clashes with the Swans. The loss last year was the start of an eight-game losing streak that propelled the Giants toward a disappointing 16th-placed finish. Bragging rights are certainly on offer, but so is the establishment of some confidence within the Giants' camp, and this mid-season match will be a strong starting point.

Julie O'Sullivan and Zarlie Goldsworthy compete for the ball during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Round one v Brisbane

Brighton Homes Arena, 12,40pm AEST, Sunday, August 17

It is one of the newest – but fiercest – rivalries in the AFLW. In 2023 it was Emily Bates and Greta Bodey moving from the Lions to the Hawks, and last year assistant coach Daniel Webster took up the head coaching position at Waverly Park. Late last season Brisbane came from behind to beat the Hawks in the latter's first ever final, and on the final siren tension boiled over with words exchanged between the two playing groups. Safe to say, this will be an explosive start to the season for both clubs.

Belle Dawes tackles Jasmine Fleming during Brisbane's qualifying final against Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 11 v Brisbane

Brighton Homes Arena, 6.15pm AEST, Saturday, October 25

Melbourne fell away last year by virtue of some serious player availability issues, which means that this year it will have a somewhat softer fixture than what it is typically used to. That being said, Brisbane is the only 2024 top four finisher that the Demons will play throughout the home and away season, so this late clash with the Lions is a true opportunity to prove they're back to their best. Brisbane has also won the last two between these sides – their only two head-to-heads since Melbourne's breakthrough premiership win in 2022 (S7).

Alyssa Bannan kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one v Geelong

GMHBA Stadium, 3.35pm AEST, Saturday, August 16

There is a whole lot of expectation sitting on the Roos' shoulders this year following on from their stunning undefeated season in 2024. The only side to take any points from them across the 14-match stretch was Geelong, with whom they drew in week two. Now, North Melbourne has the chance to not only snatch those points back, but continue its winning streak and challenge Melbourne's run of 14-straight wins from 2022 (S7) to 2023.

Jasmine Garner kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Round 10 v Hawthorn

Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACST, Friday, October 17

In last year's semi-final, the Power pulled off the biggest ever comeback in AFLW history to knock the highly favoured Hawks out of the finals race. This season will be about proving that late run of stunning form wasn't a fluke, but the trajectory of the club, with no match a better opportunity for that than in round 10 against Hawthorn. Importantly, Port Adelaide gets to host the match, and boasts a very good record at Alberton Oval, having won five of its seven at the venue in 2024.

A general view of the semi-final between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round seven v Brisbane

Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST, Sunday, September 28

The Tigers are one of the few clubs with an even record against Brisbane, having won two from four starts, including the last match they played back in round one, 2023. But this one kicks off a tricky stretch of matches for Richmond, with Adelaide and North Melbourne to follow. It is an opportunity to gather some steam across a tough few weeks, with a good showing against the Lions the potential to be a confidence lifter.

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's practice match against Brisbane on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round four v Hawthorn

Cazalys Stadium, 7.15pm AEST, Saturday, September 6

Before last season, St Kilda had the wood over Hawthorn. But in the space of one season, the Hawks have shifted the scales and flown right past the Saints in terms of development. In the Hawks' home away from home of Cairns, St Kilda will be determined to move the dynamic back in their favour. It is not only their recent record against the Hawks the Saints will be looking to fix, but also a poor record outside of Victoria – with just three wins from 14 starts – that needs work.

Bridie Hipwell tackles Hannah Priest during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Round eight v North Melbourne

UTAS Stadium, 3.05pm AEST, Saturday, October 4

The Swans got off to a strong start against eventual premier North Melbourne last year, before falling away badly. They have now lost to the Roos by at least 10 goals both times they've gone head-to-head and although they are certainly teams in very different phases of development, it will be important for Sydney to establish a sense of narrowing the gap with the best teams.

Jasmine Garner and Lucy McEvoy pose for a photo before North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round five v Fremantle

Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST, Sunday, September 14

With a stable of impressive young talent, and coach Daisy Pearce coming into her second season in charge, there has never been a better opportunity for West Coast to break through for its first Western Derby victory. In seven matches, the closest the Eagles have gotten to the Dockers was three points back in 2022 (S7). As part of West Coast's development, it is crucial it starts ticking off some milestone victories, one of which being a Western Derby victory.

Ella Roberts runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one v Melbourne

Mission Whitten Oval, 7.35pm AEST, Saturday, August 16

The Hampson-Hardeman Cup returns this year, renewing the rivalry between the Dogs and the Demons. It offers coach Tam Hyett her first crack at the club with whom she developed her craft, and De Berry her first opportunity at her former side as a captain. There is a bit more pressure on the Bulldogs this year after a season under the belt with a host of new appointments on and off the field. They showed last year they can play some impressive footy, and will be determined to get off to a strong start in 2025.