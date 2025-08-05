Other players were forced to step up after the Bulldogs lost gun midfielder Ellie Blackburn to injury last season

Western Bulldogs star Ellie Blackburn is helped off the ground in the match against West Coast in W3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE injury-enforced absence of Ellie Blackburn last year, it was the rest of the Western Bulldogs' midfield that rose to the challenge.

Blackburn was felled with a severe foot injury in the Dogs' week three loss to West Coast, putting her out of the side for the first time in the club's history. For the remainder of the season, players like Isabelle Pritchard had to pick up the slack around the contest.

Ultimately, it was a blessing in disguise for the Tam Hyett-led Bulldogs, who had to learn how to fight through games without the Blackburn safety net.

"It was such a big hole that Ellie left that it sort of required all of us to step up. It wasn't one person that was just like 'Oh, I'll take Ellie's role' because we couldn't do that. You can't just take over someone that (is) the calibre of Ellie, so I think it required all of us to step up a little bit," Pritchard told AFL.com.au.

"It ended up being a really good thing for us, because we had to grow, and I think it also meant that we had to rely on each other. I think Ellie has, in the past, taken a lot on herself. It was kind of nice to learn how to really depend on one another a bit more."

Pritchard, who went on to win the club's best and fairest award – one that has been taken home by Blackburn in each of the four seasons prior – shouldered the responsibility and led the way in the midfield group.

Isabelle Pritchard poses during the Western Bulldogs' AFLW Official Team Photo Day at Whitten Oval on July 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But the improvement of teammates like Dominique Carruthers and Jess Fitzgerald, alongside the impact of captain Deanna Berry, meant that the midfield established a chemistry across the course of the season.

This year, the line will be further helped by draftees Sarah Poustie and ruck Keeley Hardingham.

"Last year, obviously, was a building year for us. It was a refresh. And I think going around again this year with a team that's been really stable, a coaching suite that stayed stable as well, we have a lot more continuity this year," Pritchard said.

"So, I think we built a foundation for ourselves last year and started to play the way that we wanted to. I think this year we'll keep doing that, building off that, and hopefully gain a bit more momentum and crawl our way a bit higher on the ladder as well."

Jessica Fitzgerald and Brianna McFarlane sing the team song after the AFLW R9 match between the Western Bulldogs and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Mars Stadium on October 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Following on from a wooden spoon finish in 2023, and wholesale changes both on and off the field, the Bulldogs were widely expected to limp through the 2024 season. Instead, despite some inconsistencies throughout the year, they went on to finish 12th on the ladder with four wins from 11 starts.

It was the start of what the club can now be.

"Last year, obviously, there were a lot of unknowns. We were still, but this time last year, we probably just learned everyone's names, and were starting to figure out how we wanted to defend the ball, and coming up with a skeleton of a structure," Pritchard said.

"Whereas I feel like this year, to carry on with the metaphor, we've got the skin on, and the muscles are growing, and we've got this real idea of how we want to move the ball … the next thing that's kind of developed for us is the ability of these younger girls to use their voice and command the team."

For Pritchard, who is coming into her sixth season, and is on track to play career game No.50 in round five, there is a sense that she has now settled into the life of an AFLW player.

"It's crazy. I think about this often because I feel like when I first got to the club a couple of years ago, it took me a couple of seasons," Pritchard said.

Isabelle Pritchard celebrates a goal during the AFLW R8 match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Ikon Park, on October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I was like a headless chicken for a couple of years, I had no idea, I didn't know what I was doing. The standard that I had to adjust to was super challenging."

Now, the Bulldogs are well prepared to welcome Blackburn back onto the field, but are better placed to share the load.

"It will be really awesome to have Ellie back this year," Pritchard said.

"Her role now, I think, looks a little bit different as well. Which is really exciting."