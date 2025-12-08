Brisbane informs Dee Heslop, Jacinta Baldwick and Indiana Williams they will not be offered contracts for the 2026 season

Dee Heslop looks on during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on November 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has delisted defender Dee Heslop alongside untried Academy pair Indiana Williams and Jacinta Baldwick.

Initially taken by Gold Coast in the 2019 draft, Heslop played 24 games for Suns before she crossed to Brisbane at the end of the 2022 (S6) campaign.

The 24-year-old made her club debut in round two of season seven and went on to play 21 games for the Lions, including the 2022 (S7) Grand Final.

Heslop missed the 2023 flag due to suspension and battled injury in 2024, missing her opportunity get back to the Lions' side in 2025.

Lions Academy alums Williams and Baldwick were both drafted in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft at pick No.27 and pick 37 respectively, but never made it to the senior side.

Jacinta Baldwick and Indiana Williams during the 2023 Queensland AFL State Combine at University of Queensland Sports Complex. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're incredibly appreciative of the time, effort and dedication each of these girls put in during their time at the club," Lions women's footy boss Breeanna Brock said.

"Dee has been an important part of our squad for a number of seasons, playing in a Grand Final in 2022 and doing a great job with developing some of the younger girls this season at match scrimmage.

"Jacinta and Indi have come on in leaps and bounds in their two seasons at the footy club, their development has been consistent, they both learnt so much here with us.

"All three players have been popular people in our program, with delisted free agency and draft coming up, we hope they are offered another opportunity within the AFLW and we wish them all the best."