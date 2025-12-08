Kiara Bischa has become the seventh Gold Coast player delisted ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft

Kiara Bischa warms up ahead of round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GOLD Coast has delisted its seventh player ahead of next week's Telstra AFLW Draft, with defender Kiara Bischa not offered a contract for 2026.

A Suns Academy member, Bischa was drafted with pick no.50 in the 2023 AFLW Draft and played 18 games across two seasons.

The Suns have two additional list spots for 2026 after receiving an assistance package from the AFL, increasing their total number of list spots to 32.

The seven delistings and the departures of Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort through trades leaves nine vacancies on Gold Coast's lists ahead of Monday night's Telstra AFLW Draft.

The Suns are expected to be very active during the draft with a host of Academy prospects among the draftee pool.