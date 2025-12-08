Haneen Zreika has been delisted ahead of the 2026 season, with the Giants planning to re-list her in 2027

Haneen Zreika celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has delisted Haneen Zreika, who is set to give birth imminently, and will sign her as a train-on player next year.

It's understood the Giants plan to offer Zreika a list spot in 2027, should she choose to take it up.

The 26-year-old sat out this season due to her pregnancy, and is out of contract, but is covered by the AFL's maternity leave policy until November 2026 and will continue to be paid until this date.

Zreika has nominated for the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft, which allows her to be taken by the Giants in the newly announced pre-season draft – should she be in a position to start pre-season by May – or signed at a later date as an injury replacement player.

Regardless, she will be training with the Giants throughout 2026, whenever she feels ready to make her return, with the two parties working together to relieve the pressure of a locked-in comeback date.

Earlier this month, Carlton announced it would not offer another contract to former skipper Kerryn Peterson, who sat out the 2025 season, giving birth to baby Max.

Geelong's Chantel Emonson is expected to return next year after having baby Luna, while Essendon's Bess Keaney is still contracted for 2026, and is a chance to play some footy next year, having given birth last month.

Fremantle's Ebony Antonio eventually made the call to retire after having son Bowie.