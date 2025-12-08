The Dockers, Giants and Power are the next clubs in the spotlight as the W Download recaps the 2025 season

W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber dive into what the Giants need to get right this off season, what Fremantle nailed late in the year, and Port Adelaide's evolving game style.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:25 - The changes GWS needs to make in the off season

5:46 - Fremantle's early blows that hurt late

10:04 - Port Adelaide's tale of two halves

