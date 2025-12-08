IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber dive into what the Giants need to get right this off season, what Fremantle nailed late in the year, and Port Adelaide's evolving game style.
EPISODE GUIDE
-
0:25 - The changes GWS needs to make in the off season
-
5:46 - Fremantle's early blows that hurt late
-
10:04 - Port Adelaide's tale of two halves
