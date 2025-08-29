The teams are in for round three's Sunday games

L-R: Jenna Bruton, Nell Morris-Dalton, Jemma Rigoni. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD key forward Nell Morris-Dalton will make her long-awaited return to football, with successive back issues contributing to a 665-day break from the game.

Skipper Ruby Schleicher will miss with concussion.

Father-daughter signing Jemma Rigoni will make her AFLW debut with Narrm after being drafted in 2023, following in father Guy's footsteps.

The injury-hit Dees will be without Liv Purcell (ACL), Blaithin Mackin (MCL) and Sinead Goldrick (labral tear in shoulder), with Riley Wotherspoon and Alyssia Pisano recalled, and naming train-ons Sophie Casey and Mekah Morrissey as emergencies.

Walyalup will regain Tunisha Kikoak (concussion), but will be without Ash Brazill (groin). Young key forward Georgie Brisbane has been omitted, with Gabby Biedenweg-Webster managed.

Late call-up Indi West will make her debut, while Jo Cregg returns to the side.

North Melbourne has brought back the big guns, with Emma Kearney (calf) and Jenna Bruton (quad) recalled after injury, although Emma King (hamstring) and Bella Eddey (shin) didn't get up after being listed as tests this week.

Last week's debutant Amy Gavin Mangan and second ruck Ari Hetherington make way, as the Roos opt for a smaller side against the Dockers.

Carlton Irish recruit Siofra O'Connell will make her debut against Brisbane, who is unchanged.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Collingwood v Narrm at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Morris-Dalton

Out: R.Schleicher (concussion)

NARRM

In: R.Wotherspoon, A.Pisano, J.Rigoni

Out: B.Mackin (MCL), O.Purcell (ACL), S.Goldrick (shoulder)

Walyalup v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.05pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: T.Kikoak, J.Cregg, I.West

Out: A.Brazill (groin), G.Brisbane (omitted), G.Biedenweg-Webster (managed)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Kearney, J.Bruton

Out: A.Gavin Mangan (omitted), A.Hetherington (omitted)

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: S.O'Connell

Out: M.Austin (omitted)