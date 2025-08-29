COLLINGWOOD key forward Nell Morris-Dalton will make her long-awaited return to football, with successive back issues contributing to a 665-day break from the game.
Skipper Ruby Schleicher will miss with concussion.
Father-daughter signing Jemma Rigoni will make her AFLW debut with Narrm after being drafted in 2023, following in father Guy's footsteps.
The injury-hit Dees will be without Liv Purcell (ACL), Blaithin Mackin (MCL) and Sinead Goldrick (labral tear in shoulder), with Riley Wotherspoon and Alyssia Pisano recalled, and naming train-ons Sophie Casey and Mekah Morrissey as emergencies.
Walyalup will regain Tunisha Kikoak (concussion), but will be without Ash Brazill (groin). Young key forward Georgie Brisbane has been omitted, with Gabby Biedenweg-Webster managed.
Late call-up Indi West will make her debut, while Jo Cregg returns to the side.
North Melbourne has brought back the big guns, with Emma Kearney (calf) and Jenna Bruton (quad) recalled after injury, although Emma King (hamstring) and Bella Eddey (shin) didn't get up after being listed as tests this week.
Last week's debutant Amy Gavin Mangan and second ruck Ari Hetherington make way, as the Roos opt for a smaller side against the Dockers.
Carlton Irish recruit Siofra O'Connell will make her debut against Brisbane, who is unchanged.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 31
Collingwood v Narrm at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: N.Morris-Dalton
Out: R.Schleicher (concussion)
NARRM
In: R.Wotherspoon, A.Pisano, J.Rigoni
Out: B.Mackin (MCL), O.Purcell (ACL), S.Goldrick (shoulder)
Walyalup v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.05pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: T.Kikoak, J.Cregg, I.West
Out: A.Brazill (groin), G.Brisbane (omitted), G.Biedenweg-Webster (managed)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: E.Kearney, J.Bruton
Out: A.Gavin Mangan (omitted), A.Hetherington (omitted)
Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
CARLTON
In: S.O'Connell
Out: M.Austin (omitted)