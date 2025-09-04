An off-season trip to Wadeye in the Northern Territory reminded North Melbourne's Mia King what footy is all about

Mia King and (inset) Mia in Wadeye in 2024. Pictures: AFL Photos/Instagram

SEEING the joy football brings to remote communities has helped North Melbourne midfielder Mia King find the enjoyment in footy again.

King, a premiership player for the all-conquering Kangaroos, recently spent time in Wadeye in the Northern Territory.

A proud Jawoyn woman herself, King saw firsthand the love Indigenous girls and boys have for the game. She also saw immense talent.

Learn More 02:12

"Doing that work has really helped me find the enjoyment that football brings," she told AFL.com.au.

"I think when you go there you see the struggles that First Nations people face.

"Going to these communities I can see there’s so much talent, but unfortunately [there’s] a lack of resources and funding to be able to set up the pathways for Indigenous players to make it to the highest level.

"There are declining numbers [in Indigenous AFLW participation] and we need more representation in the league because the talent is there.

"Unfortunately I guess it’s just accessibility, funding and resources. Pathways are really important."

For King, AFLW Indigenous Round is an opportunity to celebrate her family and its culture.

"My favourite memory of Indigenous Round was probably in 2023. My dad came and watched me for the first time playing AFLW live," King said.

"The club flew him down from Queensland and it was so special to have him there on the day.

"I just remember the tears that came after the game, it was an Arden Street game. I just had so many tears, so much emotion, and seeing my dad there who had never seen me play footy in person. It was just being able to hug him and come together.”