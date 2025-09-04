The teams are in for round four's Saturday AFLW matches and Sunday teams

L-R: Meg McDonald, De Berry, and Katie Brennan. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has made a big statement, dropping captain Meghan McDonald for its must-win clash with Essendon on Sunday, while the Western Bulldogs will have its captain Deanna Berry in the side for the first time this year.

Richmond has also lost its captain Katie Brennan to injury as it prepares to face Narrm, but regains Sarah Hosking and Bec Miller for the clash.

They will unveil ruck Montana McKinnon for her first game in the yellow and black after crossing over from Kuwarna ahead of last season. It will be McKinnon's first game back from an ACL injury suffered in last year's practice match against the Western Bulldogs, and offers the side a bit more height.

Emelia Yassir and Montana Beruldsen have both been dropped.

Narrm will enjoy the inclusion of Gab Colvin to its backline for the first time this year, with small forward Alyssia Pisano making way.

In the absence of Jess Good, who picked up a calf issue in Sunday's big win over Brisbane, Carlton will debut replacement signing Maddi Torpey, who landed on the list following a strong start to the VFLW season with Box Hill earlier this year.

Lila Keck has also been omitted, with Mia Austin coming into the side to face the Western Bulldogs.

Berry and Kaylee Kimber both come into the Dogs' side, in place of omitted pair Analea McKee and Sarah Poustie.

Gold Coast has dropped Tayla Gregory back to its emergencies as it recalls Lauren Bella into its No.1 ruck position to face Greater Western Sydney. Wallis Randell and Keely Fullerton have earned a reprieve given injuries to defenders Charlotte Wilson and Meara Girvan, as has Claudia Whitfort in place of injured midfielder Charlie Rowbottom.

Experienced duo Najwa Allen and Kaitlyn Ashmore will both miss Hawthorn's trip to Cairns as they both battle hamstring injuries, with youngsters Sophie Butterworth and Lavinia Cox coming into the side in their place.

Steph Wales has been named in Essendon's extended squad to face Geelong, on the verge of making a miraculous return from an ACL injury suffered late last season, while Daria Bannister is out with a hand injury.

The Saints have named Bianca Jakobsson and Charlotte Simpson for the first time this year, in place of Olivia Vesely (concussion) and Nicola Stevens (personal).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Narrm v Richmond at Casey Fields, 12.35pm AEST

NARRM

In: G.Colvin

Out: A.Pisano (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: R.Miller, S.Hosking, M.McKinnon, L.Brazzale

Out: K.Dempsey (managed), M.Beruldsen (omitted), K.Brennan (injured), E.Yassir (omitted)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: W.Randell, L.Bella, C.Whitfort, K.Fullerton

Out: C.Wilson (injured), M.Girvan (injured), T.Gregory (omitted), C.Rowbottom (injured)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: G.Kos

Out: A.Eva (injured)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.Torpey, M.Austin

Out: J.Good (injured), L.Keck (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: K.Kimber, D.Berry

Out: A.McKee (omitted), S.Poustie (omitted)

Hawthorn v Euro-Yroke at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: S.Butterworth, L.Cox

Out: N.Allen (hamstring), K.Ashmore (hamstring)

EURO-YROKE

In: B.Jakobsson, C.Simpson

Out: N.Stevens (personal reason), O.Vesely (concussion)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Grunden, A.Hamilton, R.Privitelli, R.Sargent-Wilson

Out: S.Hurley (foot)

WALYALUP

In: H.Ifould, A.Brazill, G.Biedenweg-Webster, G.Brisbane

Out: E.O'Driscoll (concussion)

Kuwarna v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12.35pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: S.Allan, T.Charlton, R.Martin, L.Tarlinton

Out: K.Cronin (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: R.Crozier, D.Heslop, E.Long

Out: Nil

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Eddey, A.Gavin Mangan, A.Hetherington, E.King

Out: J.Garner (ankle)

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.Schleicher, E.James, M.Atkinson

Out: Nil

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: S.Strong, M.Van Dyke, S.Wales, G.Brooker

Out: D.Bannister (injured)

GEELONG

In: B.O'Rourke, G.Featherston, C.Thorne, A.Gregor, S.Tallariti

Out: M.McDonald (omitted), M.Bragg (omitted)

Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: D.Hooker, A.Franklin, K.Kavanagh

Out: Nil

YARTAPUULTI

In: C.Hammond, J.Evans, J.Stewart, C.Morgan

Out: K.Lamb (injured)